26 New Songs Out Today

Hamilton Leithauser

BOB DYLAN – “MURDER MOST FOUL”

In the midst of our strange, awful reality, Bob Dylan returns with his first new original song in eight years, and it’s a 17-minute piano ballad about the JFK murder with all kinds of other ’60s references, and it’s worth every minute.

CHANNEL TRES – “WEEDMAN”

Channel Tres returns with a new psychedelic hip hop/soul song that offers up a tongue-in-cheek narrative between a young Channel Tres and his “notoriously unreliable” weed dealer.

MICK JENKINS – “SNAKES” (ft. KOJEY RADICAL) & “FRONTSTREET FREESTYLE”

Mick Jenkins has released two new songs, a Kojey Radical collab and a freestyle over Kaytranada’s “September 21.” The former finds him in the laid-back, jazzy realm that a lot of his recent music has been in, while the latter is something more forceful.

ONYX COLLECTIVE – “BLUE MOON” (ft. IAN ISIAH)

NYC jazz group Onyx Collective’s Manhattan Special: Onyx Collective Plays Rodgers & Hart / Rodgers & Hammerstein comes out April 24 via TMWRK Records, and its latest single is a rework of 1934’s “Blue Moon” with help from Ian Isiah.

DUCK SAUCE – “CAPTAIN DUCK”

After releasing their first Duck Sauce single in six years this past January, A-Trak and Armand Van Helden have dropped another new thumper. This one heavily samples The Damned guitarist Captain Sensible’s 1982 single “Wot.”

HTIEKAL (LAKEITH STANFIELD) – “FAST LIFE”

You probably know Lakeith Stanfield from Atlanta or Sorry to Bother You or Get Out but he also makes music, here as HTIEKAL “Lakeith” spelled backwards). He tells GQ that this new song is about “being caught up in the lights and the glimmer of things. And within the dance of life sometimes not stopping to smell the roses.”

JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT – “ONLY CHILDREN”

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit have shared a new song from their forthcoming album Reunions which is out May 15. “Only Children” is spare and somber and quite lovely.

NAV & GUNNA – “TURKS” (ft. TRAVIS SCOTT)

NAV taps Gunna and Travis Scott for this all-star collab.

TROUBLE – “POPPED” (ft. QUAVO)

Atlanta rapper Trouble is back with new single “Popped,” for which he tapped fellow ATLien Quavo of Migos.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS – “BIG BLACK TRAIN”

Lucinda Williams’ new album Good Souls Better Angels comes out next month, and she’s shared another new single from it, the lovely, torchy “Big Black Train,” whose title she says is a metaphor for depression.

JESSIE REYEZ – “COFFIN” (ft. EMINEM)

Toronto R&B singer Jessie Reyez just released her debut album Before Love Came To Kill Us, and it includes this guitar-fueled, retro-soul song that features a verse by Eminem.

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “BELIEVE IT” (ft. RIHANNA)

Drake associate PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new album PARTYMOBILE is out now, and among other things, it includes this song with an earmworm hook by Rihanna.

TORRES – “WANDERING STAR” (PORTISHEAD COVER)

Torres previously shared her take on what she says is one of her favorite Portishead songs on her Patreon, and now she’s made it available on streaming services, too. It follows her January album Silver Tongue.

FUTURE – “TYCOON”

The ever-prolific Future is back with “Tycoon,” which finds his croon-rap in fine form.

HAMILTON LEITHAUSER – “DON’T CHECK THE SCORE”

“When I used to work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, my friend introduced me to ‘day trading,’ which is just compulsive gambling on the stock market,” says Hamilton Leithauser of “Don’t Check the Score” which is his new single from upcoming album The Loves of Your Life. “It can be done from your home (or work) computer. Instead of working, we would gamble all day. It was incredibly fun when you were up, and not as fun when you were down. This was around 2001, so we only had a dial up connection on one shared computer. It took like 45 seconds to login to the website to check your bet (hopefully you’d made like $55 or something). When things looked sour, you’d say ‘don’t login!’ Out of sight, out of mind—sort of. In reality you’d just be biting your nails thinking of nothing else…definitely not working. Anyhow, the title is a metaphor for looking the other way, or avoiding an inconvenient truth. I guess I could have called it ‘Don’t Login’ but I think there’s a lot more nobility in a sports metaphor than a day trading metaphor. Eventually, I stopped trading, because the house always wins.”

HAVOK – “POST-TRUTH ERA”

Thrash revivalists Havok have unleashed the new single “Post-Truth Era,” and in case you were unsure what a song called “Post-Truth Era” was about, you’re in luck: it comes with a lyric video.

NOFX – “THE ODDITION” (LA LA LAND COVER)

NOFX released a snot-punk cover of the song from Emma Stone’s audition scene in La La Land, because of course they did.

BRUTUS – “SAND”

Belgian post-hardcore trio Brutus are back with a typically awesome new single that you can read more about here.

KREATOR – “666 – WORLD DIVIDED”

German thrash legends Kreator have been talking about a followup to 2017’s Gods of Violence and though most details on that are still TBA, they just returned with the new single “666 – World Divided.” Read more here.

NZCA LINES – “PURE LUXURY”

NZCA Lines, aka Michael Lovett (who is a member of Metronomy these days), is back with his first new music in a while. “Pure Luxury” is a densely layered, gurgling synthpop track that was inspired from an experience of a Manhattan heatwave in February when temperatures topped 75. “It’s a sadistic joyride set in penthouse suites where the gold trim hides a rotting plywood facade, muscle cars are bought with credit cards and barbed wire fences separate luxury resorts from the slums beyond their walls,” says Michael. “The fantasy of attainment in a world that has no future.”

<a href="http://nzcalines.bandcamp.com/track/pure-luxury-3">Pure Luxury by NZCA LINES</a>

MEMORY PEARL – NUMBER 28, 1950

Absolutely Free’s Moshe Fisher-Rozenberg will release Music for 7 Paintings, a solo album as Memory Pearl, on May 15 via Idée Fixe Records. The first shared track is “Number 28, 1950″ which is borderline ambient, though with a little more engaement to the listener.

TREY ANASTASIO – “LOTUS”

“In quarantine, you tend to think a lot,” wrote Phish’s Trey Anastasio when sharing this song. “The fate of humanity… what’s going to happen? This song is about escaping earth, to a different planet, and arriving to find a civilization that has advanced enough to survive it’s flaws, but in the process, has lost it’s ability to experience beauty, love, art and even hope. They’ve sacrificed all their flaws in favor of being completely transparent. Wishing you all love, health and hope.”

ZELMA STONE – “DREAMLAND”

Bay area native Chloe Zelma Studebaker is releasing a new EP as Zelma Stone, Dreamland, next month, and she’s shared it’s dreamy title track, which fans of Beach House will likely enjoy. “My older brother Brett died in a car accident when we were teenagers,” Chloe told Gorilla vs Bear. “He gave me my very first guitar lesson and is the reason I make music today. I still see him often in my dreams, which is what inspired the song ‘Dreamland.’ The lyrics switch between his perspective and mine, wondering what it would be like if he was still alive or could come back. Would he feel at home here? Would we make music together like I dream about?”

SUPERWOLF ( BONNIE PRINCE BILLY & MATT SWEENEY) – “YOU’LL GET EATEN TOO”

You may remember way back in the mid-’00s all new indie bands were required to have the word “wolf” in their names, hence Superwolf, the 2005 collab between Will Oldham and Matt Sweeny. Fifteen years later, Will & Matt brought Superwolf out of retirement to help East Village vegetarian join Superiority Burger and Will’s label, Drag City, with this new jam.

<a href="http://bonnieprincebillymattsweeney.bandcamp.com/track/youll-get-eaten-too">You’ll Get Eaten, Too by Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Matt Sweeney</a>

CHAI – “NO MORE CAKE”

Japanese band CHAI are back with a new single and video, “No More Cake” which is their first new music since last year’s PUNK. While still working within their knowingly cute neo-kawaii style, this track is kinda heavy, as least as far as CHAI goes, and it’s easily their biggest sounding production to date.

