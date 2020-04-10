Today’s livestreams (Grateful Dead, Coachella doc, Phoebe Bridgers, Low, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you’re reading the newest edition of our roundup – check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

Low at Murmrr Theatre (more by Greg Cristman)

With no shows happening, a lot of artists are livestreaming performances from safely isolated locations that you can watch in a safely isolated location like your home.

HERE ARE TODAY’S LIVESTREAMS (Friday, 4/10):

The late Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze are doing a continual live stream of their album (featuring finished versions of songs recorded with Chester in the ’90s) from 7 AM to 1 AM ET.

Aphex Twin‘s 2019 Warehouse Project concert, with visuals from Weirdcore, streams on The Warehouse Project’s Facebook at 1 PM ET.



Rough Trade‘s weekday Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions, continues at 1 PM ET.

La Blogotheque’s Stay Away Shows, every day at 1 PM ET on Instagram. Today Whitney perform.

Sofi Tukker at 1 PM ET daily on Facebook and Instagram.

Pustulus Maximus of GWAR is going live on Irving Plaza’s Instagram at 2 PM ET.

Miley Cyrus is bringing “Bright Minded” to Instagram at 2:30 PM ET Monday-Friday; “connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times!”

The Tallest Man on Earth is playing The Wild Hunt in full for its 10th anniversary at 3 PM ET. Tune in right here:

Kvelertak brings Live From Your Living Room, a livestreamed show and Q&A, to Vierlive at 3 PM ET.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert premieres on YouTube at 3 PM ET.

Rolling Stone releases new episodes of their video series “In My Room” on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 3 PM ET on Instagram.

Charli XCX is doing a “self-isolation Instagram livestream” every afternoon at 3 PM ET on Instagram.

Wild Nothing is “playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat” on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Phoebe Bridgers is performing on Pitchfork’s Instagram at 4 PM ET. Meanwhile, she performed her new single “Kyoto” from her bathroom on Kimmel last night:

Low on Instagram at 4 PM ET, every Friday.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with Tyler Childers at 4 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Jehnny Beth of Savages is reading from her new book of erotic short stories, Crimes Against Love Manifesto (C.A.L.M.), every Friday at 4 PM ET on Instagram.

Roger Harvey “Live from a Distance,” daily at 4 PM ET on Facebook.

NOFX are streaming The Decline Live at Red Rocks, with Baz’s Orchestra, at 5 PM ET on YouTube. Baz and Fat Mike are doing a Q&A beforehand, at 4:30 PM ET, and you can ask the rest of NOFX questions afterwards, at 5:30 PM ET.

Members of classic Britpop bands are hosting interactive online listening parties. Today they’ll discuss Mogwai‘s Come On Die Young at 5 PM ET.

Trace Mountains at 5 PM ET.

Christine and the Queens is doing something on Instagram every day at 5 PM ET, “guests and weird concepts included.”

Brendan Benson of The Raconteurs at 5:20 PM ET on Instagram, every day.

Slipknot are streaming their June 2019 Download Festival set at 6 PM ET on Knotfest.com.

We'll be premiering our performance from @DownloadFest 2019 via @KNOTFEST tomorrow, April 10 at 6pm NY / 3pm LA / 11pm UK. Vman will be in the YouTube chat watching & answering questions. Tune-in at https://t.co/xmESS0eAkR #StayHome pic.twitter.com/q5bqHrr9Eh — Slipknot (@slipknot) April 9, 2020

Amanda Shires is livestreaming “most days” at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Donita Sparks of L7 hosts “The Hi-Low Show with Donita Sparks” on Fridays at 6 PM ET weekly on YouTube.

Courtney Marie Andrews at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Nap Eyes are playing Dungeons & Dragons every Friday at 6 PM ET on Twitch.

(Sandy) Alex G on Instagram at 6:30 PM ET.

Hamilton Leithauser is doing an album release party on NPR at 7 PM ET.

RECORD RELEASE PARTY tomorrow night at 7PM EST on NPR @nprmusic . Will be debuting some new tunes w my full quarantined band. Grab yourself the stiffest thing you can find (alley-oop joke here) and come on down!!! (Not really—stay home!!) https://t.co/mI73Pdue3X pic.twitter.com/0UUQnSA2Wy — Hamilton Leithauser (@HLeithauser) April 9, 2020

Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum at 7 PM ET on East Coast Events.



Daniele Daniele of Priests hosts this week’s episode of Sister Polygon Records’ Stay-At-Home Variety Show at 7 PM ET on Instagram.

Annnd we’re back with a third installment of the hit Stay-At-Home Variety Show! This weeks episode will be hosted by our very own @danielewithonel and featuring @florry666 @chasepj @SKADDZ @hollyoverton and MJ Regalado. Join us on instagram live this Friday at 7pm ET! pic.twitter.com/9Yi4KwuVp9 — sister polygon records (@Sister_Polygon) April 8, 2020

World Cafe and Royal Mountain’s new series World Tour streams every night at 7 PM ET on Instagram. Today Rane from Little Junior, Cruel Tie, and Dusted perform.

The Met is hosting “Nightly Met Opera Streams” every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different “complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years.” Each night’s new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day. Yesterday was Wagner’s Parsifal and today it’s Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette.

Remember Sports on @meg__memes’ Instagram at 8:30 PM ET.

Grateful Dead launch a weekly stream of previous concerts and Q&A series, “Shakedown Stream,” on Friday at 8 PM ET.



Saint Vitus’ interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight’s is with Sara Taylor of Youth Code.

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 PM ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

Levi’s will “bring you live performances from some of your favorite artists” every weekday at 8:01 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight Hayleau performs.

Jessie Reyez at 9 PM ET on Instagram, part of NYX Cosmetic’s #EpicTogether Virtual Music Festival.

Big Freedia on Fridays at 9 PM ET on Facebook.

Frankie Cosmos at 9 PM ET on Instagram, every Friday in April.

Samia on @meg__memes’ Instagram at 9 PM ET.

Ratboys on Twitch at 9 PM ET.

Ultimate Fakebook are throwing a virtual release party for their first album in 16 years, on Facebook at 11 PM ET.

Jimmy Eat World will be streaming “a short acoustic (electric?) session every Friday” on Facebook.

Three-day virtual festival Trillerfest, with Snoop Dogg, Wyclef Jean, Migos, and many more, runs from Friday through Sunday, schedule tba.

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Saturday, April 11

Human to Human 2020: A Facebook Live Donation Event, starting at 12 PM ET on Facebook, with Andrew McMahon, Brian Fallon, Butch Walker, Jonathan Russell of The Head and the Heart, Kate Pierson of B-52s, Tayla Parx, and more.

Megadeth‘s David Ellefson hosts “Oh Say Can You Stream,” a fundraising livestream for School’s Out, at 4 PM ET on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube. Alice Cooper, Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth), Darryl “DMC” McDaniels (Run DMC), Frank Hannon (Tesla), Elias Soriano (Nonpoint), Drake Bell, PJ Farley (Trixter, RA), Daniel De Los Reyes (Zac Brown Band), John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band), Danny Cooksey (Terminator 2, Bad4Good), Rob Caggiano (Volbeat), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart, King Kobra), Dave Alvin (White Trash), Brian O’Halloran and Marilyn Ghigliotti (Clerks), Ari Lehman (Friday the 13th, First Jason), Jason Bieler (Saigon Kick), Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies) and more are set to appear.

Jarvis Cocker at 4 PM ET on Instagram.

Sennheiser is livestreaming performances on Instagram, including Claud at 4 PM ET.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with Charles Bradley at 4 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Noisey Night In with Margo Price, Open Mike Eagle, Brian Fallon, Beabadoobee, Nothing, Twin Peaks, Black Lips, Anna Burch, Diet Cig, and more TBA, at 5 PM ET on YouTube.

Beach Bunny on @meg__memes’ Instagram at 5:45 PM ET.

Angel Olsen is livingstream a concert at 6 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Nether Meant, with American Football, Anamanaguchi, Baths, Bean Boy & Folie, Drive45, Hana, Iglooghost & Kai Whiston & BABii, Lewis Grant, Meishi Smile, Nebita & Atura, onlytom, Planet 1999, Robin & Murder Club, Six Impala, Skylar Spence, WAVEDASH, and Y2K & Sleepycatt on Minecraft and Twitch at 6 PM ET.

Soccer Mommy on @meg__memes’ Instagram at 6:30 PM ET.

The People Supporting Artists telethon airs at 7 PM ET on their site, with Rosanne Cash, John Oates, Keb Mo, Los Lobos, Shovels & Rope, Soccer Mommy, Jonathan Wilson, Hayes Carll, The Lone Below, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jay Buchanan, Molly Tuttle, JD McPherson, Langhorne Slim, Nicole Atkins, Ron Pope, Kelsey Waldon, Andrew Combs, Jamie Kent, Michaela Anne, Brian Wright & Sally Jaye, Blackfoot Gypsies, and more.

Subscribe to Brooklyn Vegan on

Ben Folds does a weekly free livestream at 7 PM ET on his Patreon.

The Frights at 7 PM ET on Instagram, performing their self-titled album.

Snail Mail on @meg__memes’ Instagram at 7:15 PM ET.

Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews perform on At Home with Farm Aid at 8 PM ET on farmaid.org.

Tomberlin on @meg__memes’ Instagram at 8 PM ET.

Baby’s All Right’s Baby TV continues tonight at 8 PM ET with Bannoffee and Sui Zhen. More info and tickets here.

RZA vs DJ Premier on Instagram at 9 PM ET.

Kim Petras at 9 PM ET on Instagram, part of NYX Cosmetic’s #EpicTogether Virtual Music Festival.

Ratboys on Twitch at 9 PM ET.

Diplo is doing livestreamed DJ sets five nights a week on YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram, including “A Very Lazer Sunday” on Sundays at 7 PM ET, “Ronatronix” on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET, “The Thomas Wesley Show” on Thursdays at 10 PM ET, Corona Sabbath Friays” on Fridays at 10 PM ET, and “Coronight Fever” on Saturdays at 11 PM ET.

The Roots are sharing stuff on YouTube all week.

Jeff Tweedy livestreams “The Tweedy Show” at 10:00 PM ET on Instagram most nights.

Neil Finn is streaming live audio “most afternoons” via Fangradio. Times may vary.

Rufus Wainwright is performing a song a day, streaming on Facebook; times vary.

DJ D-Nice has been throwing “Homeschool Club Quarantine” Dance Parties on Instagram regularly.

Three-day virtual festival Trillerfest, with Snoop Dogg, Wyclef Jean, Migos, and many more, runs from Friday through Sunday, schedule tba.

Sunday, April 12

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with Tank and the Bangas at 4 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Ratboys on Twitch at 5 PM ET.

Pustulus Maximus of GWAR is streaming live on Facebook at 9 PM ET.

Princess Nokia at 9 PM ET on Instagram, part of NYX Cosmetic’s #EpicTogether Virtual Music Festival.

Three-day virtual festival Trillerfest, with Snoop Dogg, Wyclef Jean, Migos, and many more, runs from Friday through Sunday, schedule tba.

Monday, April 13

Metronomy‘s Joe Mount brings “Metronomy TV” to Instagram every Monday at 2 PM ET, with “special guests, live performances, Q&As, language learning, darts tournaments, ‘Thought of The Week’, cooking classes with Monty’s Deli head chef, life drawing and more.”

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with Damien Jurado at 4 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Ryley Walker at 8 PM ET on Evanston SPACE’s Facebook.

H.E.R. continues “Girls With Guitars,” a performance and conversation series, at 8 PM ET on Instagram on Mondays.

Metallica are streaming previous concerts at 8 PM ET on Monday nights on YouTube.

Reverend Vince and the Love Choir every Monday at 9 PM ET on Instagram.

The National are hosting an “exciting communal event,” where they “share content from our vaults including classic live sets, and/or some unseen or rarely seen footage to pass the time at home,” every Monday.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is releasing “a cover song every week until we’re let back out into the world” on YouTube on Mondays.

Tuesday, April 14

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with People Under the Stairs at 4 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday “for a while” at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their “Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series.”

Elephant Stone‘s weekly livestream “Sacred Sounds Sessions” continues today at 9 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook.

Wednesday, April 15

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with DakhaBrakha at 4 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast is hosting a quarantine radio show, Bethline, on Wednesdays at on YouTube.

Matt Costa‘s weekly livestream series “Hilltop Hymns” continues at Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on Facebook and Instagram.

Sondre Lerche is streaming home shows every Wednesday on Facebook, time TBA.

Thursday, April 16

Radiohead are streaming previous concerts on Thursdays at 5 PM ET on YouTube.

Ben Gibbard will do livestreams “every week into the foreseeable future as long as people are quarantined” on Thursdays at 7 PM ET on YouTube.

Dolly Parton‘s weekly livestream series “Goodnight with Dolly” continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube

Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Jade Bird, Langhorne Slim, Alex the Astronaut and more playing Sound Mind‘s “Closer in Crisis” benefit concert on 8 PM ET on YouTube.

Mirah is livestreaming on Instagram every Thursday at 8 PM ET.

Oneohtrix Point Never‘s new radio show “DEPRESSIVE DANNY’S WITCHES BORSCHT” continues at 9 PM ET on Elara.fm.

Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby continue their weekly livestream at 9 PM ET on Instagram.

Friday, April 17

Nightmares on Wax is broadcasting live from his studio in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Smoker’s Delight, including today at 1 PM ET.

Hello beautiful people! I hope you’re all doing well and staying healthy during lockdown As we've had to reschedule the tour, I'm locked away in the studio finishing something very exciting which I can't wait to share with you. pic.twitter.com/CJpwHXKT8c — nightmaresonwax (@nightmaresonwax) April 7, 2020

Nadia Reid is doing a concert on Zoom at 6 AM ET, and tickets are on sale.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard‘s new concert film Chunky Shrapnel premieres via livestream at 6 PM ET, and you can preorder now.

Midwife celebrates the release of their new album Forever with a livestream release show on Facebook at 7 PM ET.

Saturday, April 18

Devin Townsend is playing the first in a planned series of quarantine concerts to benefit hospitals (this time it’s Vancouver General) at 3 PM ET on Stageit.

Monday, April 20

Nightmares on Wax is broadcasting live from his studio in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Smoker’s Delight, including today at 1 PM ET.

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s One World: Together at Home, with Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and more, at 8 PM ET on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia.

Friday, April 24

Nightmares on Wax is broadcasting live from his studio in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Smoker’s Delight, including today at 1 PM ET.

Saturday, April 25

Minecraft Virtual Festival “Block by Blockwest” streams in the game (and on the festival website) at 3 PM ET, with sets from Pussy Riot, Citizen, Magdalena Bay, Nothing, Nowhere., Hunny, Fever 333, Oliver Francis, Billy Lemos, Cowgirl Clue, The Wrecks, Courier Club, Phil Good, Dana Dentata, Argonaut & Wasp, The Polar Boys, Mood Killer, Deal Casino, Kaonashi, Heart Attack Man, Los Shadows, Dangerboy, Cannibal Kids, Rubber, and Skin Mag.

Browse our livestream tag for more.