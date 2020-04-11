Today’s livestreams (Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Dead & Co, Angel Olsen, American Football, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you’re reading the newest edition of our roundup – check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

American Football at Pitchfork Festival 2017 (more by James Richards IV)

With no shows happening, a lot of artists are livestreaming performances from safely isolated locations that you can watch in a safely isolated location like your home.

HERE ARE TODAY’S LIVESTREAMS (Saturday, 4/11):

Human to Human 2020: A Facebook Live Donation Event, starting at 12 PM ET on Facebook, with Andrew McMahon, Brian Fallon, Butch Walker, Jonathan Russell of The Head and the Heart, Kate Pierson of B-52s, Tayla Parx, and more.

La Blogotheque’s Stay Away Shows, every day at 1 PM ET on Instagram. Today Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip performs.

Sofi Tukker at 1 PM ET daily on Facebook and Instagram.

“Angel from Maywood: A Livestream Tribute to John Prine” at 2 PM ET on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram, with Warren Haynes, Grace Potter, Norah Jones, The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy, The Head and the Heart, John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats, Kevin Morby, Sara and Sean Watkins of Watkins Family Hour, Lake Street Dive, The Lone Bellow’s Zach Williamas, Marcus King, Butch Walker, Valerie June, Erin Rae, and more.



Hayden Thorpe (Wild Beasts) is playing Diviner in full at 3 PM ET on Instagram.

Charli XCX is doing a “self-isolation Instagram livestream” every afternoon at 3 PM ET on Instagram.

Megadeth‘s David Ellefson hosts “Oh Say Can You Stream,” a fundraising livestream for School’s Out, at 4 PM ET on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube. Alice Cooper, Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth), Darryl “DMC” McDaniels (Run DMC), Frank Hannon (Tesla), Elias Soriano (Nonpoint), Drake Bell, PJ Farley (Trixter, RA), Daniel De Los Reyes (Zac Brown Band), John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band), Danny Cooksey (Terminator 2, Bad4Good), Rob Caggiano (Volbeat), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart, King Kobra), Dave Alvin (White Trash), Brian O’Halloran and Marilyn Ghigliotti (Clerks), Ari Lehman (Friday the 13th, First Jason), Jason Bieler (Saigon Kick), Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies) and more are set to appear.

Jarvis Cocker at 4 PM ET on Instagram.

Sennheiser is livestreaming performances on Instagram, including Claud at 4 PM ET.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with Charles Bradley at 4 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Roger Harvey “Live from a Distance,” daily at 4 PM ET on Facebook.

Members of classic Britpop bands are hosting interactive online listening parties. Today they’ll discuss Beta Band‘s The Three E.P.’s at 4 PM ET and Charlatans‘ Between 10th and 11th at 5 PM ET.

Noisey Night In with Margo Price, Open Mike Eagle, Brian Fallon, Beabadoobee, Nothing, Twin Peaks, Black Lips, Anna Burch, Diet Cig, and more TBA, at 5 PM ET on YouTube.

Christine and the Queens is doing something on Instagram every day at 5 PM ET, “guests and weird concepts included.”

Brendan Benson of The Raconteurs at 5:20 PM ET on Instagram, every day.

Beach Bunny on @meg__memes’ Instagram at 5:45 PM ET.

Angel Olsen is livingstream a concert at 6 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Amanda Shires is livestreaming “most days” at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Nether Meant, with American Football, Anamanaguchi, Baths, Bean Boy & Folie, Drive45, Hana, Iglooghost & Kai Whiston & BABii, Lewis Grant, Meishi Smile, Nebita & Atura, onlytom, Planet 1999, Robin & Murder Club, Six Impala, Skylar Spence, WAVEDASH, and Y2K & Sleepycatt on Minecraft and Twitch at 6 PM ET.

Soccer Mommy on @meg__memes’ Instagram at 6:30 PM ET.

The People Supporting Artists telethon airs at 7 PM ET on their site, with Rosanne Cash, John Oates, Keb Mo, Los Lobos, Shovels & Rope, Soccer Mommy, Jonathan Wilson, Hayes Carll, The Lone Below, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jay Buchanan, Molly Tuttle, JD McPherson, Langhorne Slim, Nicole Atkins, Ron Pope, Kelsey Waldon, Andrew Combs, Jamie Kent, Michaela Anne, Brian Wright & Sally Jaye, Blackfoot Gypsies, and more.

Ben Folds does a weekly free livestream at 7 PM ET on his Patreon.

The Frights at 7 PM ET on Instagram, performing their self-titled album.

World Cafe and Royal Mountain’s series World Tour streams every night at 7 PM ET on Instagram. Today For Keeps, Yawners, and Diet Cig perform.

Snail Mail on @meg__memes’ Instagram at 7:15 PM ET.

The Met is hosting “Nightly Met Opera Streams” every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different “complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years.” Each night’s new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day. Yesterday was Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette and today it’s Donizetti’s Don Pasquale.

Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews perform on At Home with Farm Aid at 8 PM ET on farmaid.org.

Dead & Company will stream previously recorded shows on Saturday nights at 8 PM ET for free on Nugs.TV. This week they are showing their November 14, 2017 show at Madison Square Garden, and MSG is sharing memories from the show on Twitter all day to celebrate.

Tomberlin on @meg__memes’ Instagram at 8 PM ET.

Baby’s All Right’s Baby TV continues tonight at 8 PM ET with Bannoffee and Sui Zhen. More info and tickets here.

Saturday Night Seder, with Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Eliot & Ilana Glazer, Nick Kroll, Julie Klausner, Dan Levy, Bette Midler, Debra Messing, Isaac Mizrahi, Busy Phillips, Billy Porter, Sarah Silverman, Senator Chuck Schumer, Henry Winkler, Finn Wolfhard and many more, at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Saturday Night Seder’s site.

RZA vs DJ Premier on Instagram at 9 PM ET.

Kim Petras at 9 PM ET on Instagram, part of NYX Cosmetic’s #EpicTogether Virtual Music Festival.

Ratboys on Twitch at 9 PM ET.

The Roots are sharing stuff on YouTube all week.

Jeff Tweedy livestreams “The Tweedy Show” at 10:00 PM ET on Instagram most nights.

Diplo is doing livestreamed DJ sets five nights a week on YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram, including “A Very Lazer Sunday” on Sundays at 7 PM ET, “Ronatronix” on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET, “The Thomas Wesley Show” on Thursdays at 10 PM ET, Corona Sabbath Friays” on Fridays at 10 PM ET, and “Coronight Fever” on Saturdays at 11 PM ET.

Neil Finn is streaming live audio “most afternoons” via Fangradio. Times may vary.

Rufus Wainwright is performing a song a day, streaming on Facebook; times vary.

DJ D-Nice has been throwing “Homeschool Club Quarantine” Dance Parties on Instagram regularly.

Three-day virtual festival Trillerfest, with Snoop Dogg, Wyclef Jean, Migos, and many more, runs from Friday through Sunday.

—

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we’re posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill’s Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP’s Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey, Ben Gibbard, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and Code Orange.

—

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, April 12

Porridge Radio performs at 11 AM ET on Instagram, part of “DIYsolation Festival.”

Marika Hackman performs at 3 PM ET on Instagram, part of “DIYsolation Festival.”

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with Tank and the Bangas at 4 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Pussy Riot at 4 PM ET on YouTube.



Ratboys on Twitch at 5 PM ET.

Real Estate at 7:45 PM ET on nugs.tv.

Pustulus Maximus of GWAR is streaming live on Facebook at 9 PM ET.

Princess Nokia at 9 PM ET on Instagram, part of NYX Cosmetic’s #EpicTogether Virtual Music Festival.

Three-day virtual festival Trillerfest, with Snoop Dogg, Wyclef Jean, Migos, and many more, runs from Friday through Sunday, schedule tba.

—

Monday, April 13

Rough Trade‘s weekday Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions, continues at 1 PM ET.

Metronomy‘s Joe Mount brings “Metronomy TV” to Instagram every Monday at 2 PM ET, with “special guests, live performances, Q&As, language learning, darts tournaments, ‘Thought of The Week’, cooking classes with Monty’s Deli head chef, life drawing and more.”

Miley Cyrus is bringing “Bright Minded” to Instagram at 2:30 PM ET Monday-Friday; “connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times!”

Rolling Stone releases new episodes of their video series “In My Room” on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 3 PM ET on Instagram.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with Damien Jurado at 4 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Ryley Walker at 8 PM ET on Evanston SPACE’s Facebook.

H.E.R. continues “Girls With Guitars,” a performance and conversation series, at 8 PM ET on Instagram on Mondays.

Code Orange‘s “You and You Alone” livestream series continues at 8 PM ET on Twitch, with a guitar clinic and playthrough Q&A Reba Meyers.

Metallica are streaming previous concerts at 8 PM ET on Monday nights on YouTube.

Saint Vitus’ interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 PM ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

Levi’s will “bring you live performances from some of your favorite artists” every weekday at 8:01 PM ET on Instagram.

Reverend Vince and the Love Choir every Monday at 9 PM ET on Instagram.

The National are hosting an “exciting communal event,” where they “share content from our vaults including classic live sets, and/or some unseen or rarely seen footage to pass the time at home,” every Monday.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is releasing “a cover song every week until we’re let back out into the world” on YouTube on Mondays.

—

Tuesday, April 14

Wild Nothing is “playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat” on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with People Under the Stairs at 4 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday “for a while” at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their “Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series.”

Elephant Stone‘s weekly livestream “Sacred Sounds Sessions” continues today at 9 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook.

—

Wednesday, April 15

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with DakhaBrakha at 4 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast is hosting a quarantine radio show, Bethline, on Wednesdays at on YouTube.

Matt Costa‘s weekly livestream series “Hilltop Hymns” continues at Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on Facebook and Instagram.

Sondre Lerche is streaming home shows every Wednesday on Facebook, time TBA.

—

Thursday, April 16

La Blogotheque’s Stay Away Shows, every day at 1 PM ET on Instagram. Today Dan Deacon performs.

Radiohead are streaming previous concerts on Thursdays at 5 PM ET on YouTube.

Ben Gibbard will do livestreams “every week into the foreseeable future as long as people are quarantined” on Thursdays at 7 PM ET on YouTube.

Dolly Parton‘s weekly livestream series “Goodnight with Dolly” continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube

The Fest is doing a livestream on Facebook, starting at 7 PM ET, with Slingshot Dakota, Zeta, Typesetter, Woolbright, and Answering Machine.

Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Jade Bird, Langhorne Slim, Alex the Astronaut and more playing Sound Mind‘s “Closer in Crisis” benefit concert on 8 PM ET on YouTube.

Mirah is livestreaming on Instagram every Thursday at 8 PM ET.

Squirrel Flower at 8 PM ET on Lincoln Hall and Schubas’ Instagram.

Oneohtrix Point Never‘s new radio show “DEPRESSIVE DANNY’S WITCHES BORSCHT” continues at 9 PM ET on Elara.fm.

Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby continue their weekly livestream at 9 PM ET on Instagram.

—

Friday, April 17

Nadia Reid is doing a concert on Zoom at 6 AM ET, and tickets are on sale.

Anna Calvi at 11:20 AM ET on BrewDog.

Nightmares on Wax is broadcasting live from his studio in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Smoker’s Delight, including today at 1 PM ET.

Hello beautiful people! I hope you’re all doing well and staying healthy during lockdown As we've had to reschedule the tour, I'm locked away in the studio finishing something very exciting which I can't wait to share with you. pic.twitter.com/CJpwHXKT8c — nightmaresonwax (@nightmaresonwax) April 7, 2020

Low on Instagram at 4 PM ET, every Friday.

Jehnny Beth of Savages is reading from her new book of erotic short stories, Crimes Against Love Manifesto (C.A.L.M.), every Friday at 4 PM ET on Instagram.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard‘s new concert film Chunky Shrapnel premieres via livestream at 6 PM ET, and you can preorder now.

Donita Sparks of L7 hosts “The Hi-Low Show with Donita Sparks” on Fridays at 6 PM ET weekly on YouTube.

Nap Eyes are playing Dungeons & Dragons every Friday at 6 PM ET on Twitch.

Midwife celebrates the release of their new album Forever with a livestream release show on Facebook at 7 PM ET.

Grateful Dead launch a weekly stream of previous concerts and Q&A series, “Shakedown Stream,” on Friday at 8 PM ET.

Margo Price debuts her new weekly radio show “Runaway Horses” tonight at 9 PM ET on YouTube.

Big Freedia on Fridays at 9 PM ET on Facebook.

Frankie Cosmos at 9 PM ET on Instagram, every Friday in April.

Jimmy Eat World will be streaming “a short acoustic (electric?) session every Friday” on Facebook.

—

Saturday, April 18

Devin Townsend is playing the first in a planned series of quarantine concerts to benefit hospitals (this time it’s Vancouver General) at 3 PM ET on Stageit.

Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and more appear on Global Citizen and World Health Organization’s One World: Together at Home at 8 PM ET on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia.

—

Monday, April 20

Nightmares on Wax is broadcasting live from his studio in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Smoker’s Delight, including today at 1 PM ET.

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s One World: Together at Home, with Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and more, at 8 PM ET on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia.

—

Friday, April 24

Nightmares on Wax is broadcasting live from his studio in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Smoker’s Delight, including today at 1 PM ET.

—

Saturday, April 25

Minecraft Virtual Festival “Block by Blockwest” streams in the game (and on the festival website) at 3 PM ET, with sets from Pussy Riot, Citizen, Magdalena Bay, Nothing, Nowhere., Hunny, Fever 333, Oliver Francis, Billy Lemos, Cowgirl Clue, The Wrecks, Courier Club, Phil Good, Dana Dentata, Argonaut & Wasp, The Polar Boys, Mood Killer, Deal Casino, Kaonashi, Heart Attack Man, Los Shadows, Dangerboy, Cannibal Kids, Rubber, and Skin Mag.

