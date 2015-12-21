LATEST POSTS
Madonna is directing her own biopic, and co-writing it with Diablo Cody
”There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me” - Madonna.
Fu Manchu cover Rush’s “Working Man” to benefit cancer research & honor Neil Peart
Rush approved of the cover.
Jason Isbell announces socially distanced shows
They'll happen at Pelham, TN's The Caverns, but outside the caves instead of in them.
slowthai releases new song ft. James Blake & Mount Kimbie (listen)
UK rapper slowthai released one of the best albums of 2019 with Nothing Great About Britain, and he's been following that with his own new singles ...
Jeff Rosenstock releases 4 new songs ft. Laura Stevenson & Skatune Network
Jeff launched a new Bandcamp album for recordings he's been making at home this year. It's free, but any money donated will go to charitable causes.
Noel Gallagher won’t wear a mask; Corey Taylor says “fuck you” to anti-maskers
”There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us,” Noel Gallagher insists. Slipknot's frontman would disagree.
Listen to Thou’s awesome cover of Alice In Chains’ “Them Bones” from ‘Dirt Redux’
As you'd expect them to, Thou absolutely kill this cover of ”Them Bones.”
Flogging Molly announce ‘Swagger’ 20th anniversary LP box set & livestream
The band will do an all-acoustic, full-band this week.
Okkervil River streaming career-spanning live album, vinyl box set version coming
They're also celebrating the release with a ”Rarities & Requests” livestream.
Coyote Ugly closes its original East Village location (but moving to 14th St)
”We have been shuttered for 6 months in accordance with New York State Covid-19 restrictions and simply cannot continue to pay the rent,” says owner and founder Lil Lovell. ”The bar — and you — will forever be part of who I am.”