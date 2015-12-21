LATEST POSTS
Today’s livestreams (Lil Uzi Vert, Jesse Malin & Tommy Stinson, Nick Hakim, more)
plus Widowspeak, John Medeski, Diane Cluck, Greg Fox, and more livestreams you can watch today since there are no live concerts to attend.
Mick Jagger and The War On Drugs talk ‘Goats Head Soup’ reissue & more
Mick and TWOD's Adam Granduciel talked about the remix of ”Scarlett,” the Stones' upcoming Goat's Head Soup reissue and more.
NBA & MLB games postponed as teams protest Jacob Blake shooting; musicians react
Halsey and members of Bon Iver, PUP, Pavement, and more have applauded NBA teams as they take a stand against police brutality.
21 New Songs Out Today
Listen to new songs by Laura Veirs, clipping., Disclosure (ft. Kehlani & Syd), Conway/Dej Loaf, Uniform, Olafur Arnalds, Galaxie 500 covers by Calvin Johnson and Papercuts, and more.
Pop Montreal 2020 is going ahead with mix of live / virtual shows
”This year's edition will be adapted to ensure the safety of attendees and adhere to all COVID-19 restrictions. Focusing on local artists, the 19th edition will have fewer shows and maintain social distance protocols at both indoor and outdoor venue space.”
NY venues, bars and restaurants suing State Liquor Authority over ban on ticketed events
The lawsuit accuses the SLA of producing ”a myriad of constantly changing and unworkable rules, regularly fining establishments thousands of dollars at a time for hyper-technical violations that did not exist days earlier.”
watch Weird Al play Ted Nugent on ‘Reno 911!’
Reno 911! is back with new episodes on shortform streaming service Quibi, and the show has shared a clip from Weird Al's episode where he plays a fictional The Nuge...
MoMA PS1 holding virtual Warm Up w/ Eartheater, KeiyaA, J.I. & more
During a normal summer, we'd be in the last couple of weeks of the season for MoMA PS1's annual Warm Up series, and while they weren't able to happen as usual this year, there will be a Warm Up you can experience virtually.
Bane documentary on final tour coming soon (on VHS-shaped USB drive)
'Holding These Moments' is due October via Equal Vision, and you can watch the trailer now...
Cardi B claps back at Republican politician who compares her to Melania Trump
”Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?”