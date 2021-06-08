070 Shake announces “To the C.O.R.E.” fall tour
NJ rapper and singer 070 Shake released Modus Vivendi in January 2020, and managed to finish the tour supporting it just before pandemic lockdown went into effect. She'll head out on a more extensive trek this fall with the three-month, 36-date "To the C.O.R.E" world tour.
Dates start at Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival on September 18 and include stops at both weekends of Austin's ACL fest; they wrap up in San Francisco for Outside Lands. Headline shows include Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, and more. 070 Shake will head to Europe in November and December. All dates are listed below.
The L.A. stops are two nights at El Rey Theatre on September 24 & 25 and NYC's date is Terminal 5 on October 23. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on artist presale on Wednesday, June 9 at 10 AM local time (password: SHAKEONTOUR) with the public on-sale starting Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local.
You can listen to Modus Vivendi below
070 Shake - 2021 Tour Dates
Sept. 18 Atlanta, GA Music Midtown Festival
Sept. 20 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
Sept. 24 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre
Sept. 25 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre
Sept. 26 San Diego, CA House of Blues
Sept. 28 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf
Sept. 29 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom Lounge
Oct. 3 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival
Oct. 5 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep
Oct. 7 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre
Oct. 9 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival
Oct. 13 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre
Oct. 15 Chicago, IL House of Blues
Oct. 16 Toronto, ON History
Oct. 18 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre
Oct. 20 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct. 22 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
Oct. 23 New York, NY Terminal 5
Oct. 25 Philadelphia, PA TLA (Theatre of the Living Arts)
Oct. 29 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
Nov. 26 Dublin, Ireland Academy
Nov. 28 Manchester, England Academy 2
Nov. 29 London, England O2 Forum Kentish Town
Dec. 1 Berlin, Germany Berghain
Dec. 2 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega
Dec. 3 Hamburg, Germany Uebel & Gefährlich
Dec. 5 Oslo, Norway Vulkan Arena
Dec. 7 Stockholm, Sweden Fållan
Dec. 9 Cologne, Germany Kantine
Dec. 10 Paris, France La Cigale
Dec. 11 Brussels, Belgium Botanique - Orangerie
Dec. 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg
Dec. 15 Milan, Italy Magazzini Generali
Dec. 16 Barcelona, Spain Sala Apolo
Dec. 17 Madrid, Spain Sala But