070 Shake announces “To the C.O.R.E.” fall tour

NJ rapper and singer 070 Shake released Modus Vivendi in January 2020, and managed to finish the tour supporting it just before pandemic lockdown went into effect. She'll head out on a more extensive trek this fall with the three-month, 36-date "To the C.O.R.E" world tour.

Dates start at Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival on September 18 and include stops at both weekends of Austin's ACL fest; they wrap up in San Francisco for Outside Lands. Headline shows include Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, and more. 070 Shake will head to Europe in November and December. All dates are listed below.

The L.A. stops are two nights at El Rey Theatre on September 24 & 25 and NYC's date is Terminal 5 on October 23. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on artist presale on Wednesday, June 9 at 10 AM local time (password: SHAKEONTOUR) with the public on-sale starting Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local.

You can listen to Modus Vivendi below

070 Shake - 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 18 Atlanta, GA Music Midtown Festival

Sept. 20 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

Sept. 24 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

Sept. 25 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

Sept. 26 San Diego, CA House of Blues

Sept. 28 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

Sept. 29 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom Lounge

Oct. 3 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 5 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

Oct. 7 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

Oct. 9 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 13 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre

Oct. 15 Chicago, IL House of Blues

Oct. 16 Toronto, ON History

Oct. 18 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre

Oct. 20 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 22 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 23 New York, NY Terminal 5

Oct. 25 Philadelphia, PA TLA (Theatre of the Living Arts)

Oct. 29 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

Nov. 26 Dublin, Ireland Academy

Nov. 28 Manchester, England Academy 2

Nov. 29 London, England O2 Forum Kentish Town

Dec. 1 Berlin, Germany Berghain

Dec. 2 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

Dec. 3 Hamburg, Germany Uebel & Gefährlich

Dec. 5 Oslo, Norway Vulkan Arena

Dec. 7 Stockholm, Sweden Fållan

Dec. 9 Cologne, Germany Kantine

Dec. 10 Paris, France La Cigale

Dec. 11 Brussels, Belgium Botanique - Orangerie

Dec. 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg

Dec. 15 Milan, Italy Magazzini Generali

Dec. 16 Barcelona, Spain Sala Apolo

Dec. 17 Madrid, Spain Sala But