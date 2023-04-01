1 killed, 28 injured at Morbid Angel’s Illinois show amid roof collapse from severe weather

One person died and 28 were injured, 5 severely, after the roof collapsed on Morbid Angel's show at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois, with Revocation, Skeletal Remains, and Crypta, ABC7 Chicago and CBS Chicago report. Around 260 people, including staff and bands, were inside the venue when the collapse occurred, around 55 minutes into the show, which started at 7 PM. Winds in excess of 50 mph hit the area, and video of the scene shows a large portion of the roof and the marquee collapsing, including the ceiling right in front of the stage. ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said the severe weather could have been a tornado, which is subject to confirmation by National Weather Service crews.

On Facebook, Morbid Angel wrote, "*ATTENTION* Tonights show is Canceled due to a Tornado that hit the Venue, and caused the roof, over the area in-front of the stage , and marquee to collapse. We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home."

Skeletal Remains posted on Instagram, "Thank you all for checking in with us. Everyone on the tour package is alive and injury free. Our hearts go out to anybody in the crowd who were injured."

Revocation wrote, "A tornado hit the venue tonight and the roof collapsed. ER crews are still attending to the injured and assessing the situation. Everyone in the bands and crew are safe. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this disaster. More details as they develop."

"We are safe and sound!," Crypta posted on Instagram. "All bands on the package are safe! Thanks for your concern! Tornado hit the venue. We lost our RV, but we are ok. We'll soon release a full statement about it and keep you posted."