Puddles Pity Party is a one-of-a-kind act who you may think you have all figured out before hearing him sing, but this saddest of clowns has an amazing voice and is a great interpreter of other people's work. (A lot more people have realized this since his America's Got Talent appearance last year.) This is evident from the many covers on his YouTube page which is easy to get lost in. We picked 10 to check out, including songs by The Smiths, Pixies, Elvis Costello/Nick Lowe, Dio, David Bowie, Radiohead, Nine Inch Nails, Nick Cave, Lou Reed and The Cure. Watch those below.

Puddles is on tour right now and has a few NYC-area shows on the horizon: Huntington, NY's The Paramount on November 13 (tickets), Morristown NJ's Mayo PAC on November 14 (tickets), Tarrytown, NY's Tarrytown Music Hall on November 16 (tickets), and then two nights at NJ's Asbury Lanes on December 12 & 13 (tickets). If you'd like to go to one of the Asbury Lanes shows for free, we're giving away a pair of tickets to the show of your choice. Enter to win via our contest widget below.

All Puddles Pity Party dates are listed below.

PUDDLES PITY PARTY - 2018/2019 TOUR DATES

10/10/18 ST. LOUIS, MO THE SHELDON CONCERT HALL

10/11/18 KANSAS CITY, MO FOLLY THEATER

10/12/18 IOWA CITY, IA ENGLERT THEATRE

10/14/18 OKLAHOMA CITY, OK THE TOWER THEATRE

10/16/18 FORT COLLINS, CO LINCOLN CENTER PERFORMANCE HALL

10/18/18 ALBUQUERQUE, NM KIMO THEATRE

10/19/18 TUCSON, AZ THE RIALTO

10/21/18 SANTA BARBARA, CA LOBERO THEATRE

10/23/18 RENO, NV SAMMY’S SHOWROOM HARRAH’S

10/25/18 SPOKANE, WA BING CROSBY THEATER

10/26/18 BREMERTON, WA ADMIRAL THEATRE

10/27/18 OLYMPIA, WA WASHINGTON CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

10/30/18 VANCOUVER, BC COMMODORE BALLROOM

11/02/18 CALGARY, AB BELLA CONCERT HALL

11/03/18 EDMONTON, AB MYER HOROWITZ THEATRE

11/07/18 OTTAWA, ON ALGONQUIN COMMONS THEATRE

11/08/18 TORONTO, ON QUEEN ELIZABETH THEATRE

11/09/18 BUFFALO, NY ROCKWELL HALL BUFFALO STATE

11/11/18 ALBANY, NY THE EGG PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

11/13/18 HUNTINGTON, NY THE PARAMOUNT

11/14/18 MORRISTOWN, NJ MAYO PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

11/16/18 TARRYTOWN, NY TARRYTOWN MUSIC HALL

11/17/18 CONCORD, NH CAPITOL CENTER FOR THE ARTS

11/18/18 POUGHKEEPSIE, NY BARDAVON

11/30/18 CRYSTAL LAKE, IL RAUE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

12/01/18 NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR CENTER FOR HUMANTIES AND ARTS

12/07/18 MESA, AZ MESA ARTS CENTER

12/12/18 ASBURY PARK, NJ ASBURY LANES

12/13/18 ASBURY PARK, NJ ASBURY LANES

12/14/18 WASHINGTON, D.C. THE KENNEDY CENTER

12/18/18 ATLANTA, GA FOX THEATRE

12/29/18 LOS ANGELES, CA THE FONDA THEATRE

03/07/19 CHARLESTON, SC CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL

03/08/19 GREENSBORO, NC CAROLINA THEATRE

03/09/19 AUGUSTA, GA MILLER THEATER

03/11/19 RALEIGH, NC DUKE ENERGY CENTER

03/12/19 RICHMOND, VA CARPENTER THEATRE

03/15/19 LOUISVILLE, KY BOMHARD THEATRE AT THE KENTUCKY CENTER

03/16/19 MEMPHIS, TN MINGLEWOOD HALL