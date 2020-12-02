10 most popular songs on TikTok of 2020

It's impossible to deny how much of an impact TikTok increasingly has on artists' careers. Songs that go viral on TikTok quickly skyrocket to the artist's top-played song on streaming services, and you frequently hear about an artist's first breakthrough happening on TikTok. You might roll your eyes at this phenomenon or think it's somehow disingenuous for a song to get hyped because teenagers make memes and dances to it, but TikTok has really helped level the playing field and give songs an organic rise determined by the people, rather than by record executives. (Perhaps the most drastic case of this is when Justin Bieber campaigned to have his song "Yummy" hit #1 and he was usurped by the then-little-known Roddy Ricch's "The Box," which went on to stay at #1 for 11 weeks, became the third most-streamed song of the year on Spotify, and is up for Song of the Year at the 2021 Grammys.)

With all of that said, TikTok has now revealed the app's ten most popular songs of the year, which looks like this:

1. "Savage Love" (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2. "Savage" Remix - Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce

3. "OUT WEST" (feat. Young Thug) - Travis Scott

4. "WAP" (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B

5. "Say So" - Doja Cat

6. "Tap In" - Saweetie

7. "The Box" - Roddy Ricch

8. "Rags2Riches" (feat. ATR Son Son) - Rod Wave

9. "Supalonely" (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

10. "What You Know Bout Love" - Pop Smoke

You can see the full TikTok Top 100 -- which also includes the top viral videos (including the Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" one), top creators, top challenges, and more -- here.