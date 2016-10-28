10 must-have Lookout! Records albums

Lookout! Records may have called it a day back in 2012, but its influence is alive and well. The specific type of pop punk that Lookout! was best known for has influenced a new crop of notable bands that tend to end up on labels like Dirtnap or Hardly Art or Don Giovanni (the latter of which even went on to work with Lookout! co-founder Larry Livermore). And some of the classic Lookout! bands are killing it as we speak. Pansy Division released a great new album (their first in six years) and have been called an influence by a certain rising punk duo. Green Day put out an album that's not half bad and did a tour of club shows like the old days, with plenty of Lookout!-era deep cuts worked in to their setlists.

It feels like as good a time as any to take another look at Lookout!'s great -- and often unpredictable -- catalog. I've made a list of ten albums the label put out that I think are essential, and that particularly resonate today. It's not a top 10. It excludes foundational Lookout! bands like Larry Livemore's band The Lookouts (whose Tre Cool eventually joined Green Day) and Crimpshrine (whose members would form Operation Ivy, Rancid, Pinhead Gunpowder, and more), and it excludes some real Lookout! staples like Screeching Weasel's My Brain Hurts, The Mr. T Experience's Love Is Dead, and Avail's 4am Friday. Those are all classics (even if it can be tough to be a Screeching Weasel fan these days) and Lookout! has released plenty of other fantastic stuff too. This is just one person's selection of ten gems from their catalog.

Some of the albums are agreed-upon classics by bands whose careers are inseparable from the label. Others are cool little nuggets by artists who you're probably familiar with but don't usually associate with Lookout! -- whether they joined the label's roster after finding success somewhere else, or didn't find success until reinventing themselves years after being on Lookout!. Some of these records are right up that classic pop punk alley, others are not. Some are very popular, others are not. Maybe you'll find something new to like from this list. If nothing else, hopefully this just inspires you to throw on some good tunes.