10 New Holiday Songs Out This Week

The holidays are upon us, and whether you’re feeling festive or not, musicians are climbing aboard the tinsel bandwagon with new songs for the season. We offer to you a week’s worth of them, nestled in one place, like gifts under a tree. We already posted dozens of new holiday songs this year so far. Here are more that came out this week.

BEACH SLANG - "JOLLY LIVER"

Beach Slang show off their holiday spirit — or lack thereof — on this sleazy new blues rocker. Read more here.

LILLITH, FUTURE TEENS & MORE VARIOUS ARTISTS - A VERY ALSTON CHRISTMAS 5

A Very Allston Christmas is an annual compilation featuring mostly Boston-area artists offering up originals and covers to benefit charities Rosie's Place and Bridge Over Troubled Waters. The 2019 edition features 51 songs, from the likes of Lillith, Future Teens, Yoni Gordon, Halfsour, and so many more.

DR. DOG - OH MY CHRISTMAS TREE VOLUME 2

Dr. Dog are back with four new lo-fi, quirky Christmas songs. They make some references to the Christmas classics you know and love, but these are delightfully weird Dr. Dog songs through and through.

KING PRINCESS - "VERY EXTRA FESTUVE CHRISTMAS" (ft. MARIAH CAREY)

Mariah Carey's inescapable 1994 Christmas hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever last week, and to celebrate King Princess shared this new track on Soundcloud. "Careful," she writes on Instagram, "it will destroy your speakers."

SAINTSENECA - "WINTER BREAKING"

It's not the holidays without a new holiday song from Saintseneca, and here they are with the lovely "Winter Breaking."

SHARON VAN ETTEN & WILCO - "HAPPY XMAS (WAR IS OVER)" (LIVE)

During their four-night hometown “Winterlude” residency at Chicago Theatre, Wilco brought out opener Sharon Van Etten at night three for an encore singalong of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over),” which you can read more about here.

