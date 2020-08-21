10 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in metal and hardcore, we got new albums from Unreal City, Be Well, Self Hypnosis (mem Esoteric, Lychgate), Atramentus, Expander, Ars Magna Umbrae, and more, plus new singles from Deftones, Napalm Death, Carcass, Glassing, Yatra, Void Rot, Protest the Hero, and more. Read on for all the heavy jams we posted this week...

DEFTONES - "OHMS"

Deftones finally released the lead single off their much-anticipated new album Ohms, and you can read our review of it here.

--

NAPALM DEATH - "AMORAL"

Napalm Death have released the second single off their upcoming album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism (which Decibel already gave a 10/10), "Amoral." As you'd expect from these legends, it's a metalpunk scorcher, but compared to the more brutalizing lead single "Backlash Just Because," this one shows off a more restrained rock/punk side of ND (with some psychedelia in the mix), and it's always great to hear them do this kinda thing too. Read more about it here.

--

CARCASS - "THE LIVING DEAD AT THE MANCHESTER MORGUE"

Carcass were supposed to release their first new album since 2013's Surgical Steel this month, but it got pushed back indefinitely due to the pandemic, and now they've announced a four-song EP instead. It'll include this new rager, which you can read more about here.

--

GLASSING - "TWIN DREAM"

Austin post-hardcore/black metal blenders Glassing are gearing up to follow 2019's Spotted Horse with their third album at some point this year on Brutal Panda. Title and exact release date are still TBA, but they did release this very promising lead single, which finds the band blending atmosphere, melody, and heaviosity to excellent results.

--

MILLIONS OF DEAD ELECTED OFFICIALS - "THINNING THE HERD"

As Punk News points out, Millions of Dead Elected Officials is the new band of original/long-running MDC vocalist Dave Dictor, Felix Griffin of Dirty Rotten Imbeciles, Sophie Rousmaniere and Jay Minton of Elected Officials, All Gonna Die’s John Hale, Diego Reyes of Pinata Protest, Brown Acid’s Scott Sloan, and Jason Richards of Clock Right Studios, and "Thinning the Herd" is their debut single. As you might expect, it's a dose of sarcastic, '80s-style political punk, and it's a ripper.

--

DON'T SLEEP - "WE REMAIN"

Dave Smalley's (Dag Nasty, ALL, Down By Law, etc) new-ish band Don't Sleep have released another song off their upcoming album Turn The Tide, and it's a melodic hardcore ripper that recalls Smalley's classic era and comes with a Back to the Future-inspired video.

--

YATRA - "ALL IS LOST"

Yatra are releasing a second album of 2020, All Is Lost, on October 9 via Grimoire. The title track is streaming now at Decibel, and it's a dose of gnarly, blackened sludge that finds Yatra branching out from the more traditional doom territory they were first known for.

--

VOID ROT - "INVERSION"

Minnesota death-doomers Void Rot have been stirring up buzz with their 2018 EP Consumed By Oblivion and this year's split with Atavisma, and now they're set to release their debut full-length, Descending Pillars, on September 11 via Everlasting Spew Records. They've gained comparisons to Krypts and Spectral Voice, and fans of those bands should give this a spin.

--

HOLY FIGURES - "LUCILLE"

We were just talking about how you can hear Deftones' influence on a lot of new post-hardcore bands, and if you're into that kinda thing, don't sleep on this rager from North Carolina's Holy Figures.

--

PROTEST THE HERO - "GIFT HORSE" & "THE DUELLING CAVALIER"

Proggy post-hardcore vets Protest the Hero's new album Palimpsest is great stuff, and these two non-album songs from the same sessions are nothing to scoff at either.

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

--