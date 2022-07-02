10 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's a slower music week with the US holiday, but there's still been a hefty helping of heaviness, including new songs from Brutus, Greenwitch, Sonagi, Take It To Heart, Rejection Pact, and more. Read on for all the metal & hardcore we posted this week...

BRUTUS - "DUST"

The great, genre-defying heavy band Brutus are back with new single "Dust," which finds their mix of atmosphere, melody, and aggression, and Stefanie Mannaerts' soaring voice in fine form.

--

GREENWITCH - GRID WALKER

LA death metal band Greenwitch just dropped this three-song single on Maggot Stomp, featuring the bone-crushing title track, the thrashy, whiplash-inducing "Icosahedron," and the 13-minute noise track "The Modification of Useless Appendages."

--

SONAGI - "ATTACHMENT THEORY"

Philly screamo/post-hardcore band Sonagi have shared a new song off their upcoming debut album Precedent, and you can read more about it here.

--

TAKE IT TO HEART - "GHOSTWRITING A CATHARSIS"

Orange County hardcore band Take It To Heart are gearing up to release a new EP, Hymns For the Hopeless, on 8/12 via Safe Inside Records. Read more about lead single "Ghostwriting A Catharsis" here.

--

REJECTION PACT - "SOCIAL MURDER"

Boise, Idaho hardcore band Rejection Pact are releasing a two-song 2022 promo on Safe Inside Records on July 8, and we're now premiering one of the songs, "Social Murder." Read more about it here.

--

THE LORD & PETRA HADEN - "DEVOTIONAL"

The Lord (aka Greg Anderson of Sunn O))), Goatsnake, Engine Kid, and Southern Lord Records) has announced a collaborative album with Petra Haden, who's appeared on albums by both Sunn O))) and Goatsnake (along with a long list of other credits). The album comes out September 23 via Southern Lord, and the first single is the album-opening title track, which finds Petra giving a wordless vocal delivery over an eerie, hypnotic backdrop.

--

SI DIOS QUIERE - "SACRIFICIO"

Metallic hardcore band Si Dios Quiere have dropped a new song to coincide with the start of their tour, and it's a dose of brick-heavy rage, sung entirely in Spanish.

--

JUNTA - "SCREWDRIVER" & "POLICIA NO ME JODAS"

New York hardcore band Junta shares two pissed-off, heavy-as-fuck new songs.

--

DR. ACULA - "THE ABOMINABLE SNOWMAN OF PASADENA"

Long Island chaotic hardcore vets Dr. Acula announced their first new album in 10 years, and shared the first single.

--

