10 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

Not only has this week been hell with the election, but the rap world took a huge hit with the sudden and shocking death of King Von this morning. He had just released his very good new album Welcome to O'Block last week, and if you haven't heard that, I can't recommend it enough.

There's also plenty of good new hip hop out this week, including the Giggs, Bree Runway, and Chester Watson albums that you can about in Notable Releases, plus new singles from Nicki Minaj/YoungBoy Never Broke Again, JID/Conway, 2 Chainz, 42 Dugg, theMIND, and more. Scroll down for this week's new rap/R&B/etc songs...

MIKE WILL MADE-IT - "WHAT THAT SPEED BOUT?!" (FEAT. NICKI MINAJ & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN)

Superstar rap producer Mike WiLL Made-It has tapped fellow superstar Nicki Minaj and (relative) up and comer YoungBoy Never Broke Again for this new single. As you'd probably expect, this trio sounds like a million bucks.

--

JID - "BALLADS" (ft. CONWAY)

JID follows up last week's two freestyles with a proper new single, and it finds the Dreamville spitter teaming with Griselda's Conway the Machine. They may come from seemingly different worlds, but they go together perfectly on this song.

--

2 CHAINZ - "QUARANTINE THICK" (ft. MULATTO)

2 Chainz will release his new album So Help Me God next week (11/13) via Def Jam, and today he dropped a new Mulatto-featuring single that celebrates putting on a few pounds during this pandemic.

--

42 DUGG - "FREE WOO"

Fast-rising Detroit rapper already released his great new album Young & Turnt this year, and then appeared on albums by Big Sean, T.I., DeJ Loaf, Mulatto, and more, and now he's gearing up for another new project. "Free Woo" is the second single, following "Free Merey," and it finds Dugg paying tribute to an incarcerated friend over syrupy funk bass.

--

THEMIND - "FREE TRIAL" (ft. QARI & PHOELIX)

theMIND has announced a new album, Don't Let It Go To Your Head, due out next Friday (11/13). It features fellow Chicago hip hop acts Saba, Qari, Phoelix, and Sun, along with LA rapper Kari Faux, and you can read more about the lead single here.

--

OMAH LAY - "DAMN" (ft. 6LACK)

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Omah Lay will release a new EP, What Have We Done, on November 20 via Sire, and it'll feature the breezy melancholy of "Damn," which features Atlanta R&B crooner 6LACK.

--

KEMBE X - "SCARED" (ft. DENZEL CURRY)

Chicago rapper Kembe X tapped Denzel Curry for his latest single, which finds the two of them delivering well-matched verses over some very ominous production.

--

WOODAREALEST X KILLER MIKE - "GREATNESS"

In addition to recently speaking with Bernie Sanders about the election, Killer Mike teamed with WooDaRealest for this very political new song. Read more here.

--

VANGARDE (MR. LIF & STU BANGAS) - "SHELTER IN PLACE"

Underground rap vet Mr. Lif and producer Stu Bangas (Czarface, Sean Price, etc) are releasing a collaborative self-titled album as Vangarde next week, and you can read more about new single "Shelter In Place" here.

--

DOE BOY & SOUTHSIDE - "BUSSIN" (ft. LIL UZI VERT)

Doe Boy and Southside released Demons R Us today, which features the recent single with Future, "Tweakin," and there's also an all-star guest appearance from Lil Uzi Vert on the very good "Bussin."

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

--