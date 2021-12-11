The year may be winding down and year-end lists may be coming out, but there were still plenty of cool hip hop projects that came out this week, including releases from Juice WRLD, Mach-Hommy, and Tierra Whack (all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases), plus Rio da Yung OG (see below), Hotboii (ditto), Big Boi & Sleepy Brown, Rick Ross, Drakeo the Ruler, Wiz Khalifa & Cardo Got Wings, Pi'erre Bourne & TM88, OT The Real & DJ Green Lantern, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. We also got new singles from Earl Sweatshirt, RZA & Flatbush Zombies, DJ Premier & 2 Chainz, Cousin Stizz, EarthGang, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

EARL SWEATSHIRT - "TABULA RASA" (ft. ARMAND HAMMER)

Earl Sweatshirt has announced a new album, SICK!, and you can read more about new single "Tabula Rasa" here.

--

RZA & FLATBUSH ZOMBIES - "PLUG ADDICTS"

Legendary Wu-Tang Clan producer RZA has teamed up with the third-eye-open Brooklyn rap trio Flatbush Zombies for "Plug Addicts," a dark, cinematic rap song that comes with a Quentin Tarantino-inspired music video. RZA and Flatbush Zombies also have a song called "Quentin Tarantino" (co-produced by Prince Paul) arriving December 17. Stay tuned for that.

--

DJ PREMIER & 2 CHAINZ - "MORTAGE FREE"

Legendary boom bap producer DJ Premier has teamed up with 2 Chainz for their first song together since 2 Chainz appeared on PRhyme's 2018 song "Flirt." "Since 2 Chainz joined Royce and I on PRhyme 2’s ‘Flirt,’ I returned the love back by sending him a beat while he was in the Bahamas with Statik Selektah earlier this year recording for various projects," Premier said. "I sent him the beat and he sent it back to me the same night." It's a great song that reminds you 2 Chainz can do classic, '90s-style rap when he wants to.

--

COUSIN STIZZ - "BLESSINGS"

Boston rapper Cousin Stizz has announced a new project, Just For You, which is due in early 2022. Along with the announcement comes new single "Blessings," which finds Stizz rapping over lush, soulful production. It's a promising taste.

--

EARTHGANG - "AMERICAN HORROR STORY"

Atlanta rap duo EarthGang are gearing up to release a new album, Ghetto Gods, on January 28 via Dreamville/Interscope, and it'll include the powerful soul-rap of "American Horror Story." The song's description, via press release, reads: "'American Horror Story' is about the real story of living in America. It reflects the challenges, injustices and hardships living as Black men in this country. Often when reflecting back on the year, the reality of the obstacles are not spoken about and the focus is purely on the positive. Earthgang would like to use this opportunity to speak about that reality."

--

RIO DA YUNG OG - FIEND LIVES MATTER

Rio Da Yung OG established himself as part of the rising crop of Michigan rappers that's been making waves lately before he was sentenced to five years in prison this past January. Still, he's got new music coming out, like this 7-song EP that finds his tough, distinctly homegrown sound in fine form.

--

HOTBOII - "I REALLY" (ft. 42 DUGG & MONEYBAGG YO)

Florida rapper Hotboii just released his new LP Life Of A Hotboii along with a video for "I Really." The song features two very cool guests -- Detroit rapper 42 Dugg and Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo and -- and all three rappers bring their own regional sounds to this melting pot of a track.

--

DOE BOY - "AIN'T MY FAULT" (ft. ROWDY REBEL & 42 DUGG)

Doe Boy will release his new album Oh Really in 2022, and it'll feature this song with Rowdy Rebel and 42 Dugg that finds all three rappers sounding tough as nail as they rally behind the song's addictive hook.

--

J BALVIN - "F40"

J Balvin has just released a new deluxe edition of this year's Jose, and one of the bonus tracks, "F40," comes with a video. It starts out as the kind of breezy, upbeat reggaetón that J Balvin's best known for, but things get much darker after the beat switch that comes in at the midway point.

--

JIMMY FALLON ft. ARIANA GRANDE & MEGAN THEE STALLION - "IT WAS A...(MASKED CHRISTMAS)"

Move over "Hot Girl Fall," Jimmy Fallon and Megan Thee Stallion have made another seasonal anthem, this time for Christmas during a pandemic and with help from Ariana Grande.

--

--

