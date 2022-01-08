10 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

We're just one week into 2022, and we already got one of the most anticipated albums of the year: The Weeknd's Dawn FM (read my review). This week (and late December) also brought new singles from 2 Chainz, Earl Sweatshirt, Leikeli47, MIKE, Che Noir, Big Cheeko/Mach-Hommy, and more, and you can read on for all the songs from within and around the hip hop world that we posted this week...

2 CHAINZ - "MILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF GAME" (ft. 42 DUGG)

2 Chainz' new album Dope Don't Sell Itself is "coming soon," and the first single is this ominous new track which features a hook and a verse from rising Detroit sing-rapper 42 Dugg.

--

EARL SWEATSHIRT - "TITANIC"

Earl Sweatshirt's new album SICK! comes out next week, and you can read more about third single "Titanic" here.

--

LEIKELI47 - "CHITTY BANG"

Back in 2020, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 released the new song "Zoom" and said a new album called Shape Up was on the way. Still no word on that album, but now she has put out another new single, "Chitty Bang," and it's an energized new song that has us excited to hopefully hear more soon.

--

BIG CHEEKO - "SPIN OFF" (ft. MACH-HOMMY)

Atlanta rapper Big Cheeko is gearing up for a new project, Block Barry White, which was executive produced by Mach-Hommy, who also lends a verse to the dizzying new single "Spin Off."

--

GUNNA - DS4EVER

The Weeknd's not the only big-name artist kicking the year off with a new album. Gunna just dropped DS4EVER, which features Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Chloe, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, and more.

--

MIKE - "IN MY WORLD"

Fresh off releasing one of the best rap albums of 2021, MIKE put out a new self-produced single and it's cut from the same hazy, psychedelic cloth as his latest LP.

--

POOH SHIESTY - "FEDERAL CONTRABAND"

Pooh Shiesty, who released one of the best rap albums of 2021, is currently incarcerated, but he recorded a new freestyle over the phone from prison and he talks about his grandfather dying, Young Dolph's death, his feud with Kodak Black, and more throughout the five-and-a-half minute track.

--

CHE NOIR - "TABLE FOR 3" (ft. RANSOM & 38 SPESH)

Buffalo rapper Che Noir had originally planned to release her new album Food For Thought in December, but now it's coming January 21, and it'll include this new song, a collaboration with fellow boom bap revivalists Ransom and 38 Spesh.

--

KOTA THE FRIEND - "DEAR FEAR"

Prolific rapper Kota The Friend's new project Lyrics To Go Vol III drops next week (1/14), and here's a taste: the introspective "Dear Fear."

--

JHAY CORTEZ - "ENTERRAUW"

Just after the holidays, reggaetón/Latin trap great Jhay Cortez released a seven-minute song that opens with a piano/sleigh bells rendition of "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" and then turns into a menacing track that takes shots at fellow Urbano giant Rauw Alejandro.

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.