10 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in rap and R&B, we got new not-actually-very-rap albums from Post Malone and 070 Shake, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases, along with projects from Vory, MC Ren, Lil Tracy, Lil Kee, YN Jay, Big Sad 1900, Big Moochie Grape, and more. We also got new singles from Polo G, Lakeyah & Latto, Vory & Kanye, Merlyn Wood, Logic, and more, and you can read on for all the hip hop we posted this week...

POLO G - "DISTRACTION"

Chicago drill-pop master Polo G has dropped his first single of 2022, "Distraction," and it's a melodic, melancholic song that's as instantly-satisfying as his biggest hits.

--

LAKEYAH & LATTO - "MIND YO BUSINESS"

Lakeyah and Latto are two of the most exciting rappers around right now, so it should come as no surprise that their new collab is a ton of fun.

--

VORY - "DAYLIGHT" (ft. KANYE WEST)

Louisville-via-Houston R&B singer Vory just released his new album Lost Souls via Meek Mill's Dream Chasers label and Universal, and it includes this new collaboration with Kanye West (who featured Vory on Donda and Donda 2), who sings on the track and produced it alongside 88-Keys, Ojivolta, and Evan Mast of Ratatat. Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the track, Vory said, "'Daylight' was a leftover from Donda. We had recorded six records probably… 'Daylight' was just one that didn’t really make the cut. But everyone loved it we just didn’t know where to put it at. Pusha T kept hitting me up about it, saying thats one of his favorite records. I hit up Ye and was like 'Yo, we gotta do something with this record' and he was like 'Yo, put it on your album.'"

--

MERLYN WOOD - "GREEN LIGHT"

Brockhampton may be breaking up, but members are still active on their own, and Merlyn Wood (or simply Merlyn!) has just dropped this new song "Green Light," which captures plenty of that usual Brockhampton energy.

--

LOGIC - "BLEED IT"

Logic continues to put out a song a week from his upcoming retro-rap album Vinyl Days, and this week's drop finds him shout-rapping over clattering, head-nod-inducing boom bap.

--

BLK ODYSSY - "BENNY'S GOT A GUN" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER & GEORGE CLINTON)

Austin artist BLK ODYSSY has announced a new album, BLK VINTAGE REPRISE, due June 24 via EMPIRE. Along with the announcement comes new single "Benny's Got A Gun," a psychedelic soul song that "speaks on the deadly cycle of retaliation, told through the lens of a young boy named Benny who is bullied & brutalized by kids in his neighborhood before he decides to take matters into his own hands," and it features a rapped verse by another Benny, as well as psych/soul/funk legend George Clinton.

--

APOLLO BROWN - "IT JUST IS"

The great Detroit hip hop producer Apollo Brown has announced his first instrumental project in eight years, This Must Be the Place, due July 8 via Mello Music Group. The first single is the glistening, psychedelic head-nodder "It Just Is."

--

DENZEL CURRY - "WALKIN" (KEY GLOCK REMIX)

Denzel Curry has shared a new remix of "Walkin" from his great new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, and this version has a new verse from Memphis rapper Key Glock.

--

YAYA BEY - "POUR UP" (ft. DJ NATIVESUN)

Brooklyn R&B singer Yaya Bey's anticipated new album Remember Your North Star comes out in two weeks, and here's another song from it with a shuffling beat from DJ Nativesun.

--

LAVA LA RUE - "HI-FIDELITY" (ft. BIIG PIIG)

West London artist Lava La Rue has announced the Hi-Fidelity EP, due July 29 via Marathon Artists, and the title track is an appealing rap/funk/soul hybrid.

--

