10 New Songs Out Today

JPEGMAFIA - "LAST DANCE!"

JPEGMAFIA has been on a roll with great new singles this year, and here's another: the psychedelic, atmosphere, sing-rapped "LAST DANCE!"

BUDDY - "GLITCH" (ft. TINASHE)

Buddy continues to put out terrific singles this year, and here's an airy, moody new one with equally great guest vocals by Tinashe.

IDLES - "HELTER SKELTER" (BEATLES COVER) & "REPTILLIA" (STROKES COVER)

Over the weekend, UK punks IDLES did three lock-in performances from London's famed Abbey Road studios, and among the songs were a few covers. If you're going to cover something at Abbey Road, it should probably be The Beatles and they deliver an intense take on "Helter Skelter." They also offered up an equally hard-hitting cover of The Strokes' "Reptilia."

GHOST OF VROOM (MIKE DOUGHTY OF SOUL COUGHING) - "RONA POLLONA"

Soul Coughing's Mike Doughty has a new band, Ghost of Vroom, which he formed with longtime bassist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston. While it's a new group, it's also got an eye on the past, clearly taking their name from Soul Coughing's album Ruby Vroom. "It's this ghostly version of Soul Coughing—this step that was never taken," Doughty states. "That idea stepped out of my consciousness and said, 'This is where you're at.'" The band's debut EP, produced by Beastie Boys associate Mario Caldato Jr, is titled Vroom 2 and will be out September 25 via Mod y Vi Records. There's no question Doughty is behind first single "Rona Pollona."

KRAMER - "DECOMPOSING TREES" (GALAXIE 500 COVER)

The month-long online Galaxie 500 tribute wrapped on Saturday for Record Store Day with the vinyl release of their Copenhagen live album. There was one final cover shared, and a pretty special one from Kramer who produced all three Galaxie 500 albums. He took on "Decomposing Trees" from 1989's On Fire. "No guitars, no bass guitar, no drums," Kramer wrote. "And no reverb on the lead vocals. Imagine that."

JIM WHITE - "SUM OF WHAT WE'VE BEEN"

Jim White, the Americana eccentric who has released albums on Luaka Bop and Yep Roc (and not the Dirty Three drummer of the same name), is back with new album Misfit’s Jubilee, that's out October 23 on Fluff & Gravy Records. This is the first single, a dusty, upbeat folk-pop number with some very nice, ethereal pedal steel.

SOFT BLACK - "MIDAS TONGUE"

Brooklyn's Soft Black are back with The Witching Hour, their first album in around a decade, on September 25. Here's the second single off the record, "Midas Tongue" is dark and rhythmic, a real late night kind of tale with an after-hours video to match.

RESTE (EX-YUSUKE) & CHIVALA - SPLIT

Out of the ashes of the much-loved, now-defunct 2010s screamo band Yusuke comes Reste, whose first release is a split with Italy's Chivàla. The split has two Reste songs ("Drowning In A Glass Bottle" and "Unavoidable Meeting") and one from Chivàla ("avrà i tuoi occhi"), and the whole thing is very much worth your time. Read more here.

RESPIRE - "TEMPEST"

Toronto blackened screamo act Respire will follow 2018's Dénouement (and its orchestral companion piece Memorial) with their third proper album, Black Line, on November 13 via Holy Roar Record. Musically, "Tempest" picks up right where Dénouement left off and finds the band continuing to push forward. Read more here.

