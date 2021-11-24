10 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SPACED - "NOT LIKE YOU" & "BAD ENERGY"

Buffalo hardcore band Spaced have put out Two New Joints on New Morality Zine, and the band says, "We don’t like to fit into the mold. We try to be as organically us as possible and that’s what we want to convey with our music. Our music is for the people who like standing out in a crowd and want to be true to themselves as much as possible," adding, "Spaced is a middle finger to gatekeepers, sexists, and elitists." The songs are indeed unconventional, but still with just the right amount of familiarity, and they rip.

--

THYLA - "FLUSH"

UK trio Thyla will release their self-titled debut album on January 28 via Easy Life Records and they've just shared another song from it -- a lovely slice of widescreen dreampop titled "Flush."

--

PETROL GIRLS - "I'LL GIVE YOU MOTHERFUCKERS CHRISTMAS"

UK indie/post-hardcore band Petrol Girls have released a new Christmas song and video, "I'll Give You Motherfuckers Christmas." It's an acoustic jazz-pop song that the band calls an "extremely serious piece of musical political commentary," and they're also selling a Christmas sweater to benefit The Unity Centre, Calais Food Collective and No Borders Team, which "[provides] material solidarity to people stuck at the Poland-Belarus border."

--

NO PEACE - PROMO 2021

No Peace have put a three-song promo out on Safe Inside Records, and it's a killer offering of heavy yet anthemic hardcore that'll take you right back to the early 2000s.

--

OCEANATOR - "TOO LATE" (ft. JER)

Oceanator has released a ska-punk song with JER (Jeremy Hunter of We Are The Union and Skatune Network) on horns. It's awesome, and you can read more about it here.

--

MARTIN CARR (EX BOO RADLEYS) - "FLAMES"

Martin Carr, the former guitarist and songwriter for shoegaze/Britpop greats The Boo Radleys, is working on his first solo album in five years, and as a taster, he's releasing a new single, "Flames," this Friday (11/26) via Sonic Cathedral. It's a little different than anything Carr has done before, embracing technology in new ways with a technicolor cut-and-paste style that feels very now, but still with his Beatles-informed melodic style.

--

JULIE DOIRON - "THOUGHT OF YOU"

Julie Doiron (Eric's Trip, Mount Eerie) will release I Thought of You, her first solo album in nine years, on Friday. It's a terrific album, easygoing and twangy, that swings between tender ballads and rambling rockers, all with Doiron's expressive voice at the center. On the rocking side is I Thought of You's almost title track, "Thought of You," which is both a swooning love song and a compelling dusty rocker.

<a href="https://juliedoiron.bandcamp.com/album/i-thought-of-you">I Thought Of You by Julie Doiron</a>

--

