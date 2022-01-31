So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE RANGE - "BICAMERAL"

Vermont electronic musician The Range (aka James Hinton) has followed 2016's great Potential with his first new single in six years, "Bicameral," via Domino Records. It's a skittering, upbeat, and very catchy song that has us looking forward to whatever else he's got up his sleeve this year.

--

AESOP ROCK - THE RECYCLING BIN (BLOCKHEAD REMIXES)

After reuniting with Aesop Rock last year for the great collaborative album Garbology, Blockhead has remixed three Aesop tracks that he didn't produce, giving them the Blockhead twist. They're drastically different versions, and very cool in their own right.

--

EST GEE - "WHO HOTTER THAN GEE"

Louisville rapper EST Gee follows his great Bigger Than Life or Death with a new single, and it's a tough-as-nails new song that proves Gee is just getting better and better.

--

SICAYDA - "K-Y-G"

Toronto's Sicayda have put out a new single, "K-Y-G" (aka "Kill Your God"), a companion to their recent single "K-Y-E" (aka "Kill Your Ego"), and it's a very appealing fusion of heavy shoegaze and hooky post-hardcore.

--

LÉA SEN - "HYASYNTH"

London-based singer, songwriter and producer Léa Sen has released her debut single for Partisan Records, "Hyasynth," which she says "is about my journey from my home in Cergy in the outskirts of Paris to London. I had to accept all the past mistakes I’ve made back home that I couldn’t go back to. I had to accept and move on. In a way, I ran away from certain things. In another way I also made the first step into growing into the person I really wanted to be. Sometimes I feel like my past mistakes haunt me, that’s what I felt making this song. It’s about wanting to grow and handle life with more wisdom."

--

ALL THEM WITCHES - "BLACKSNAKE BLUES"

Stoner rockers All Them Witches have launched a new project, Baker's Dozen, with one song each month in 2022 plus an extra track. The first is "Blacksnake Blues," a jammy, 11-minute song that'll take you right back to the original blues rock era.

--

LOVE BURNS - "IN A LONG TIME"

"The Triffids song 'Do You Want Me Near You,' from In the Pines was a big influence on 'In a Long Time,' along with Petula Clark's 'Downtown,' says Phil Sutton (Comet Gain, Pale Lights) of the new single from his upcoming album as Love Burns. "The former has a fantastically melodic bass line, and then a great metallic, reverb-y guitar solo that makes me think of wide open spaces in (the) Australia (of my imagination). The lyrics capture loneliness and isolation very well, which is what I tried to do with my song. Where it differs, I think is that Ive tried to make 'In a Long Time' a New York City song, rather than a relationship song; it's a sort of upside down, melancholic version of "Downtown," where someone new to the city is on the subway, looking at twinkling lights, and all the Saturday night people, but is quite alone.

--

MADI DIAZ - "RESENTMENT" FT. WAXAHATCHEE

Madi Diaz is releasing a companion EP to her excellent 2021 album History of a Feeling, and the first single is a gorgeous rendition of "Resentment" featuring gorgeous harmonies with her soon-to-be tourmate Waxahatchee.

--

CASSANDRA JENKINS - "IT'S YOU" (ANIMAL COLLECTIVE & VASHTI BUNYAN COVER)

Cassandra Jenkins' cover of Animal Collective & Vashti Bunyan's "It's You" --their collaborative 2005 EP, Prospect Hummer -- is from Under the Radar's upcoming Covers of Covers comp. Cassandra does a gorgeous version, with her voice sounding marvelous against swirling harp.

--

PETER BJORN AND JOHN - "SONGS OF LOVE" (DIVINE COMEDY COVER)

Also from Covers of Covers, Peter Bjorn and John take on The Divine Comedy's 1996 track "Songs of Love" which was also the theme song to British sitcom Father Ted.

--

