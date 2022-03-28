10 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

VINCE STAPLES - "RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART"

Vince Staples has shared the title track of his upcoming album Ramona Park Broke My Heart, and it's a short-but-sweet song that's keeping our anticipation high for this LP. The album comes out April 8 via Blacksmith/Motown.

OPETH - "WIDTH OF A CIRCLE"

Opeth will release an extended version of 2019's In Cauda Venenum on May 13 via Moderbolaget/Atomic Fire, and that'll feature three bonus tracks, including the proggy "Width of a Circle."

LATTO - "BIG ENERGY" (REMIX ft. MARIAH CAREY & DJ KHALED)

Atlanta rapper Latto just released her new album 777, and now she's released a new remix of its funk-infused single "Big Energy" with belted vocals from Mariah Carey and shouted ad-libs from DJ Khaled.

ARLO PARKS - "YOU'RE THE ONE" (KAYTRANADA & SYD COVER)

Spotify is celebrating the Best New Artist Grammy nominees with their single series, and they've shared a new edition from one of them, Arlo Parks, featuring a silky smooth cover of Kaytranada and Syd's collaborative track "You're The One." "Syd’s voice in ‘You’re The One’ always had this effortless beauty to it in my eyes and I wanted to cover it to expose the romance and yearning behind the lyrics," she says.

KATE STABLES (THIS IS THE KIT) - "PALAEONTOLOGIST" (RACHAEAL DADD REWORK)

Kate Stables (aka This Is The Kit) is releasing an EP under her own name, Flux Alchemy Part 1, on May 6 via Memphis Industries, and first single "Palaeontologist" is a rework of a Rachaeal Dadd song featuring Kate duetting with Rachaeal's original vocal.

G.I. BILL - "WEDNESDAY SERVICE" & "LIFE LABORS OF LOVE"

One-person post-hardcore act G.I. Bill has been rolling out singles since 2020, and today he put out two more songs. His label New Morality Zine compares them to classic bands like Fugazi and newer bands like Fiddlehead, and we'd say that's spot on.

TZOMPANTLI - "TLATZINTILLI"

Tzompantli, who make death-doom with indigenous themes, will release new album Tlazcaltiliztli on May 6 via 20 Buck Spin. Here's your first taste.

PASTOR CHAMPION - "STORM OF LIFE"

I Just Want To Be a Good Man by the late Pastor Champion is out Friday and just ahead of that Luaka Bop has shared this video of "I Just Want To Be A Good Man" which was shot in 2018 while he was making the album.

BLUNT CHUNKS - "NATURAL ACTORS"

Blunt Chunks, the Toronto-based project featuring Caitlin Woelfle-O'Brien (Jaunt) and members of The Weather Station, Luna Li, and Broken Social Scene, announced their debut, self-titled EP, due out May 6 via Telephone Explosion Records. The first single is "Natural Actors. "I wrote this song in 2015/16 when I was in a relationship with someone who I was also living with," Woelfle-O'Brien says. "He would go to work in the mornings and I would wake up slow, drink too much coffee, and kind of mill about until I went to work in the afternoon. This day I had eaten cotton candy for breakfast (leftovers from going to The Ex – a big fair in Toronto – the night before) and had too much Turkish coffee and was wired. I had been drinking wine every night since the previous holiday season so I was a bit ashamed of my health. I sat down and wrote the song in one go and recorded it into my laptop mic. As I finished the recording, my partner walked through the door. It was about him but hopefully he didn’t hear it, lol. The beds were recorded at the now-defunct Trailer Studios in the East End of Toronto. People say the lyrics to this one are strange/unique and I guess that’s true! It’s just a domestic song, I feel like it’s my 'unhappy housewife' song. Like a woman in the wrong place for her own light to shine. I’ve struggled with that a lot over the years."

CHELSEA ROSE (EX SUMMER TWINS) - "LET GO"

Chelsea Rose, who was one half of California sibling duo Summer Twins, has announced her solo debut, Truth or Consequences, which is out June 3. Here's the first single.

