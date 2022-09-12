So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DAPHNI - "ARROW"

Caribou leader Dan Snaith's dancier project Daphni has shared another taste of his anticipated new album Cherry, and it's a blissful trek through glistening melodies and quietly thumping beats.

--

ELA MINUS & DJ PYTHON - "KISS U"

Ela Minus and DJ Python's collaborative EP comes out this Friday, and here's the nostalgia-inducing, hazy electronic pop of new single "Kiss U."

--

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN - "SWEETBREAD"

Bonny Light Horseman's anticipated new album Rolling Golden Holy is out in October, and the latest single is the jaunty, spirited "Sweetbread." "We cut ‘Sweetbread’ late in the evening at Aaron Dessner’s Long Pond studio last summer," Josh Kaufman says. "Kinda like starting to watch a movie too late, everyone was getting a little sleepy-eyed. Anaïs went off to bed with her then-one-year-old while some of us kept jamming on the main riff for a while, unsure of what we were moving towards. It got really, really late and the tune we started playing had abstracted itself to an unrecognizable shape as we stretched and improvised through the form. The next morning listening back I thought this is SO groovy and different than anything we’d made up to that point, but very much still sounded like us. We were giddy to play it for Anaïs and have her take a pass singing over it. She sang the verses down over the improvised jam and it really felt magical to us. It’s very rare for this band to use a song without a live vocal, however it became the path forward for ‘Sweetbread.’ It’s a funny thing, texturally and energetically, quite a leap from the ethereal/oceany tones and vibes that tend to typify our sound, and on the other hand, since it’s drawing shape and inspiration from older folk songs like ‘Jack Of Diamonds’ and ‘Rye Whiskey,’ it’s very much in the wheelhouse of songs from our first LP… kinda like a sister song to 'Green Rocky Road' or something. It’s adventure music and it’s elastic and it pays no mind as it jumps out of the speakers.”

--

THE EARLY NOVEMBER - "FIVE YEARS"

The Early November have shared another taste of their 20th anniversary record Twenty, "Five Years," which was the first song written for 2006's The Mother, the Mechanic, and the Path but not included on the record. If you dig that era of the band, don't miss out.

--

GOLD DUST - "PROOF OF LIFE" & "SOMETHING ON YOUR MIND" (KAREN DALTON COVER)

Gold Dust, the psychedelic folk project of Stephen Pierce of Ampere and Kindling, has announced a new album, The Late Great Gold Dust, due November 4 via Centripetal Force Record. The first taste is the very flowery, very '60s-sounding "Proof of Life," and he also shared a trippy, lo-fi cover of the Karen Dalton classic "Something On Your Mind."

--

LIL UGLY MANE - "BLUE SAND"

Lil Ugly Mane releases lots of different types of music, and today's new single "Blue Sand" finds him churning out crunchy, catchy alt-rock.

--

METZ - "COME ON DOWN" (ft. IDLES' JOE TALBOT)

METZ have released a new song that features IDLES vocalist Joe Talbot, and you can read more about it here.

--

RINA SAWAYAMA - "HURRICANES"

Ahead of the release of her new album Hold the Girl on Friday, Rina Sawyama shared a final advance single, "Hurricanes," an anthemic pop track.

--

WEYES BLOOD - "IT'S NOT JUST ME, IT'S EVERYBODY"

Weyes Blood has finally announced the anticipated followup to 2019's great Titanic Rising. It's called And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, and you can read about lead single "It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody" here.

--

BILL CALLAHAN - "COYOTES"

Bill Callahan has shared the first single off his anticipated new album YTI⅃AƎЯ, and you can read more about it here.

--

