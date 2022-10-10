10 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LIL BABY - "HEYY"

Lil Baby has skyrocketed to forefront of mainstream rap, and he releases his anticipated third proper album, It's Only Me, this Friday (10/14). Ahead of its release comes new single "Heyy," a great example of his ability to sound melancholic and poppy all at once.

--

MOBY - "RESCUE ME"

Longtime animal rights activist Moby contributed this new song for documentary SLAY about animal abuse in the fashion industry. “One of my goals is to use whatever resources I have to end the use of animals for food and fashion," says Moby. "It makes me incredibly happy to be able to use 'Rescue Me' to draw attention to Rebecca Cappelli’s remarkable film, ‘Slay.’"

--

BIBIO - "POTION"

Bibio's new album BIB10 will be out next week via Warp and here's one last sneak previews. "Potion" is equal parts sexytime slowjam and Prince worship.

--

ARABROT - "CHILDREN OF THE REVOLUTION" (T-REX COVER)

Arabrot have released a triumphant and faithful cover of T-Rex's "Children of the Revolution" for their upcoming Heart EP, due December 2. Kjetil says, "Twenty years ago four dumb kids with fire in their guts recorded a bunch of songs in a pub in Bergen Norway not being able to finish but two of them. Those two made the first Årabrot 7". One of the unfinished songs was an insane version of T-Rex’s "Children of the Revolution". Little did director Morten Traavik know of this while creating his hyper theatre piece 'The Wastefulness Commission' back in 2020, and little did we know he was going to ask us to cover just 'Children Of The Revolution' as the theatre piece theme song. The stars aligned twenty years on."

--

THE HOLY GHOST TABERNACLE CHOIR - "NIEMA (LIVING CLOSE)"

Savannah, Georgia heavy band The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir's debut LP Slow Murder arrives this Friday, and here's new single "Niema (Living Close)," which starts out in Slint-like territory before turning into climactic post-metal/post-hardcore.

--

JOBBER - "HEEL TURN"

Jobber's debut EP Hell In A Cell arrives next week (10/21) via Exploding In Sound, and they've now shared another taste of its '90s-style indie rock, "Heel Turn."

--

MACH-HOMMY & THA GOD FAHIM - "GOSSAMER WINGS"

Today, Mach-Hommy and Tha God Fahim surprise-released Duck CZN: Tiger Style, a sequel to their 2018 album Duck CZN: Chinese Algebra, and one of its early highlights is "Gossamer Wings," which is one of the tracks produced by Nicholas Craven, who brings a similarly appealing sample-based style to what he brought to the great new Boldy James album.

--

SAULT - 'ANGEL' EP FT CHRONIXX

SAULT, the enigmatic British group led by producer Inflo (Dean Josiah Cover), have released a new three-song EP titled Angel. (It might also be titled "Ten" which goes with the familiar matchstick artwork SAULT use.) Never ones to do things the usual way, they've released it as a single 10-minute track, and it features vocals by Jamaican artist Chronixx.

--

ROBERT GLASPER - "THERAPY PT.2" FEAT. MAC MILLER

Ahead of the release of Black Radio III: Supreme Edition on Friday (10/14), Robert Glasper has shared single "Therapy pt.2" with a feature by late rapper Mac Miller. Of the collaboration, Robert said, "I was working with my friend. We were just finishing up this specific beat. I immediately sent it to him, and literally within an hour he sent me back that track. Everything was on there—both verses the choruses—and you could tell it was not something that he had written before. He sang the chord changes. You can tell he really came up with that in the moment." Read more about it here.

--

SEVDALIZA - "WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM"

Iranian-Dutch multitalent Sevdaliza released standalone track "Woman Life Freedom" today in support of women in Iran. She produced the powerful song with Mucky, and released a companion video with impactful AI visuals. Read more about it here.

--

