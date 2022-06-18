10 rap songs you need know from this week

So much rap music is released all the time that it's hard for anyone to keep up. If you're looking for some new stuff, we've put together a list of 10 rap songs released this week that we think everyone should hear. Read on for the list...

RICO NASTY - "BLACK PUNK"

Rico Nasty has set a release date for her new album Las Ruinas and released new single "Black Punk," which immediately feels like one of the hardest Rico Nasty songs to date. As the song title might make you think, it finds Rico exploring her own unique version of rap rock, and really nobody else is doing it like she is.

--

FLO MILLI - "CONCEITED"

Flo Milli has confirmed that her official debut album is titled You Still Here, Ho ? and "coming soon" via RCA, and she released new single "Conceited." It's another great one, and the "Feeling myself/I'm conceited" hook already feels like a hit.

--

MEECHY DARKO (FLATBUSH ZOMBIES) - "KILL US ALL (K.U.A.)"

"I had no choice but to make this the most personal thing I’ve ever done because fortunately or unfortunately, I'm in an extremely soul-stirring part of my life right now," Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies said of his upcoming solo album Gothic Luxury, which he began working on after his father was killed at the hands of Miami police. The first taste is the stunning "Kill Us All."

--

DRAKE - "FALLING BACK"

This one's not even really a rap song, but it's the first proper song on (and lead single of) Drake's new dance music-oriented new album Honestly, Nevermind, and it serves as a good primer for this LP, which was a nice surprise.

--

LOGIC - "IN MY LIFETIME" (ft. ACTION BRONSON)

With his new album Vinyl Days, Logic seems to be catering directly to fans of the original boom bap era, and who better to grace a vintage beat like this one than Action Bronson?

--

CONWAY THE MACHINE - "SCARED II DEATH" (ft. METHOD MAN, prod. BIG GHOST LTD)

Conway the Machine and frequent producer Big Ghost Ltd have dropped yet another collaborative project, What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed, and as you'd expect, it's full of Conway's gritty, detailed, nostalgia-inducing magic. This one's got an assist from one of Conway's forebears, Method Man.

--

LIL BABY - "U-DIGG" (ft. 42 DUGG & VEEZE)

Lil Baby has already dropped a handful of great singles this year, and now he's back with another one that finds him connecting with two Detroit rappers, 42 Dugg, and Veeze.

--

DUKE DEUCE - "JUST SAY THAT" (ft. GLORILLA)

Crunk revivalist Duke Deuce just released his new project Crunkstar today, along with a video for its song "Just Say That," which features Memphis rapper Glorilla, who's riding high off the strength of her amazing and viral "FNF (Let's Go)." Both rappers make music that's loud, fun, and carefree, and it comes as no surprise that they sound great together on this track.

--

MOOR MOTHER - "RAP JASM" (ft. AKAI SOLO & JUSTMADNICE)

Moor Mother makes all different kinds of music, often in experimental and avant-garde territory, but when she decides to go for a straight-up rap song, she always kills it. That's exactly what she does on "RAP JASM,' the second taste of her upcoming album Jazz Codes, featuring AKAI SOLO and justmadnice.

--

JAYWOOD - "SHINE" (FT. MCKINLEY DIXON)

“I don’t think I’ve ever really felt activated or militant as much as I did the summer of 2020,” says Jeremy Haywood-Smith, speaking to this new JayWood single. “It was an exhausting time but I wanted to try to do something to commentate on everything that was happening. As soon as the idea came to make a hip hop song I knew I had to get McKinley [Dixon] on it. The way he writes is so wild, I felt inspired to do something on that level as well." JayWood's album Slingshot is out July 15 via Captured Tracks.

--

--

