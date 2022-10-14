Wild Pink's ILYSM is out today, after much anticipation and stellar singles "See You Better Now" with J Mascis, "Hold My Hand" with Julien Baker, "The Grass Widow In The Glass Window" with Yasmin Williams, and title track "ILYSM." The album is Wild Pink's fourth full length project in five years, following 2021's A Billion Little Lights. It was co-produced by vocalist and guitarist John Ross, Justin Pizzoferrato, and The Antlers' Peter Silberman, and features additional contributions by Ryley Walker and Samantha Crain.

ILYSM follows John through his experience with cancer treatment, an unintended but highly meaningful influence on the album. For more background on the LP, John made us a list of songs that influenced it, including tracks by Iron & Wine, Mazzy Star, Nick Lowe, and more. Stream ILYSM and read on for the list...

10 SONGS THAT INFLUENCED WILD PINK's ILYSM

1. Iron and Wine - "Call Your Boys"

I've been a huge Iron and Wine fan for a long time. Sam Beam is one of my favorite singers.

2. Mazzy Star - "Fade Into You"

I'm always trying to get into this zone with my songs.

3. Samantha Crain - "Pastime"

Pretty recently got into Samantha's music but really love this one.

4. Boy Harsher - "Autonomy"

Love this vid and song.

5. Trace Mountains - "The Moon"

Not even including this because they're on tour with us.. Just an amazing song from a great record.

6. New Order - "Your Silent Face"

Whether it's obvious or not this is also a zone I'm often trying to get myself into when writing new songs.

7.Spike Fuck - "Body by Crystal"

Quite obsessed with this.

8. Dreamcastmoe - "Leo"

9. Nick Lowe - "The Rose of England"

10. The Clean - "Anything Could Happen"

--

Wild Pink are touring North America, the UK, and Europe through the end of the year, with Trace Mountains supporting them in the US and Canada. The tour hits NYC's Brooklyn Made tonight (10/14). All dates:

Wild Pink -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made*

10/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas*

10/16 - Washington, DC @ DC9*

10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall*

10/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake*

10/20 - Montreal, QC @ L’escogriffe*

10/21 - Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewery*

11/08 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/09 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

11/10 - Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

11/11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival London

11/12 - Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement

11/13 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

11/14 - Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Cellar

11/16 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

11/17 - Luzern, CH @ Schuur

11/18 - Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

11/19 - Berlin, DE @ Marie Antoinette

11/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Rahuset

11/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

11/22 - Munster, DE @ Pension Schmidt

11/25 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s*

11/26 - Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles*

11/27 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch*

11/28 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*

11/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7Th Street*

11/30 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge*

12/01 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

12/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

12/03 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder*

12/04 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge*

12/05 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

12/07 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

12/09 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*

12/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner*

12/11 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

12/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

12/14 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk*

12/15 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links*

12/16 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers*

12/17 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement*

* w/ Trace Mountains