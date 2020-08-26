100 albums to check out after watching the Other Music documentary
The Other Music documentary, which tells the story of the much-loved, much-missed NYC independent record store (which closed in 2016), hit digital streaming services this week, and you can rent it from AppleTV, Amazon, Kanopy, Vimeo, etc. The film may make you nostalgic for a different time in NYC, and features interviews with The National's Matt Berninger, Le Tigre's JD Samson, James Chance, Interpol's Daniel Kessler, Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Brian Chase, Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, Magnetic Fields maestro Stephin Merritt, TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe, Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite, Dean Wareham (Galaxie 500/Luna), actors Jason Schwartzman and Benicio Del Toro, and more. You can read our review here and watch the trailer below.
Unsurprisingly, the documentary is filled with amazing music, whether it's on the soundtrack, shown in footage of Other Music in-store performances, or via former OM clerks talking about some of the store's biggest sellers. With that in mind, directors Puloma Basu and Rob Hatch-Miller have put together a list they titled "100 albums to check out after watching the documentary Other Music," including records from Animal Collective, Anohni, Belle & Sebastian, Neu!, Vashti Bunyan, Neutral Milk Hotel, Keith Hudson, Galaxie 500, Cornelius, Sun Ra, Vampire Weekend, Anti-Pop Consortium, Magnetic Fields, Cluster, El-P, The Fall, The Monks, Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo, The Strokes, William Basinski, Serge Gainsbourg, Matana Roberts, TV on the Radio, The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Os Mutantes, and more.
Puloma and Rob tell us, "Ever since a rough cut of the documentary Other Music was first shown to a small audience, people have been asking for a guide to the massive amount of music in the film. Every one of the 100 albums on the list is represented in the film somehow. Either a song is heard on the soundtrack (even just for a few seconds), or someone talks about the album or the artist in a scene, or a song from the album is performed live in the movie, or one of the artists appears in the film. We hope people will discover something they love from this list and then buy a physical copy to support their favorite local shop for Record Store Day this weekend."
They've also made a Spotify playlist featuring songs from the 100-album list and you can listen to that, and check out the full album list, below.
100 albums to check out after watching the Other Music documentary
1. !!! - Louden Up Now
2. 75 Dollar Bill - Wooden Bag
3. Animal Collective - Sung Tongs
4. Anohni - Hopelessness
5. Anti-Pop Consortium - Arrythmia
6. Aphrodite's Child - 666
7. The Apples In Stereo - Fun Trick Noisemaker
8. Julianna Barwick - Will
9. William Basinski - The Disintegration Loops
10. Masaki Batoh - Collected Works, 1995-1996
11. Beast - Ens
12. Belle & Sebastian - If You're Feeling Sinister
13. Black Dice - Beaches & Canyons
14. Blood On The Wall - self-titled
15. Blossom Toes - We Are Ever So Clean
16. Frank Bretschneider - Super.Trigger
17. Vashti Bunyan - Just Another Diamond Day
18. Bill Callahan - Apocalypse
19. Casino Versus Japan - Whole Numbers Play The Basics
20. Etienne Charry - 36 Erreurs
21. Cluster - Zuckerzeit
22. Colleen - The Golden Morning Breaks
23. Contortions - Buy
24. Cornelius - Fantasma
25. Lula Cortes E Lailson - Satwa
26. Karen Dalton - It's So Hard To Tell Who's Going To Love You The Best
27. Dâm-Funk - Toeachizown
28. Jackie DeShannon - Laurel Canyon
29. Dim Dim - Here And Now
30. Dungen - Ta Det Lugnt
31. El-P - I'll Sleep When You're Dead
32. Ex Cops - True Hallucinations
33. The Fall - Dragnet
34. Morton Feldman - Only: Works For Voice And Piano
35. Fennesz - Endless Summer
36. Fonica - Ripple
37. Jim Ford - Harlan County
38. Jackson C. Frank - self-titled
39. Frankie Cosmos - Next Thing
40. Freescha - What's Come Inside Of You
41. Serge Gainsbourg - Histoire De Melody Nelson
42. Galaxie 500 - On Fire
43. The Go-Betweens - Spring Hill Fair
44. Handsome Boy Modeling School - So... How's Your Girl?
45. The Heliocentrics - From The Deep
46. Keith Hudson - Flesh Of My Skin, Blood Of My Blood
47. Interpol - Turn On The Bright Lights
48. KA - Honor Killed The Samurai
49. La Luz - Weirdo Shrine
50. Cate Le Bon - Crab Day
51. Le Tigre - self-titled
52. The Magnetic Fields - 69 Love Songs
53. Barbara Manning - 1212
54. März - Love Streams
55. Metro Area - self-titled
56. Mogwai - Young Team
57. The Monks - Black Monk Time
58. The National - Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers
59. Neu! - self-titled
60. Neutral Milk Hotel - In The Aeroplane Over The Sea
61. Nude Beach - II
62. Os Mutantes - self-titled
63. Pantha Du Prince - The Triad
64. Pavement - Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain
65. Pharaoh Overlord - II
66. Quasimoto - The Unseen
67. Rachel's - Systems/Layers
68. The Rapture - Out Of The Races And Onto The Tracks EP
69. Refrigerator - Glitter Jazz
70. Revlon 9 - self-titled EP
71. Matana Roberts - Coin Coin Chapters 1-4
72. Arthur Russell - Calling Out Of Context
73. Shintaro Sakamoto - How To Live With A Phantom
74. Lonnie Liston Smith - Astral Travelling
75. Regina Spektor - Soviet Kitsch
76. The Strokes - Is This It
77. Sun Ra - Singles: The Definitive 45s Collection, Vol. 1
78. Tape - Rideau
79. Chrissy Zebby Tembo & Ngozi Family - My Ancestors
80. Tralala - self-titled
81. TV On The Radio - Young Liars EP
82. Universal Togetherness Band - self-titled
83. Vampire Weekend - self-titled
84. Sharon Van Etten - Tramp
85. Anna Von Hausswolf - The Miraculous
86. Wechel Garland - Easy
87. Bill Wells & Maher Shalal Hash Baz - Osaka Bridge
88. Gary Wilson - You Think You Really Know Me
89. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Fever To Tell
90. Yo La Tengo - Fade
91. Susumu Yokota - Sakura
92. Various Artists - After Dark
93. Various Artists - Hamburgeins
94. Various Artists - Local Customs: Burned At Boddie
95. Various Artists - The Minimal Wave Tapes, Vols. One & Two
96. Various Artists - My Intention Is War: Trinidad Calypsos 1928-1948
97. Various Artists - P&P Funk
98. Various Artists - Songs In The Key Of Z: The Curious World Of Outsider
Music
99. Various Artists - Theo Parrish's Black Jazz Signature
100. Various Artists - Velvet Tinmine: 20 Junk Shop Glam Ravers