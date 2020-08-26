100 albums to check out after watching the Other Music documentary

The Other Music documentary, which tells the story of the much-loved, much-missed NYC independent record store (which closed in 2016), hit digital streaming services this week, and you can rent it from AppleTV, Amazon, Kanopy, Vimeo, etc. The film may make you nostalgic for a different time in NYC, and features interviews with The National's Matt Berninger, Le Tigre's JD Samson, James Chance, Interpol's Daniel Kessler, Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Brian Chase, Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, Magnetic Fields maestro Stephin Merritt, TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe, Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite, Dean Wareham (Galaxie 500/Luna), actors Jason Schwartzman and Benicio Del Toro, and more. You can read our review here and watch the trailer below.

Unsurprisingly, the documentary is filled with amazing music, whether it's on the soundtrack, shown in footage of Other Music in-store performances, or via former OM clerks talking about some of the store's biggest sellers. With that in mind, directors Puloma Basu and Rob Hatch-Miller have put together a list they titled "100 albums to check out after watching the documentary Other Music," including records from Animal Collective, Anohni, Belle & Sebastian, Neu!, Vashti Bunyan, Neutral Milk Hotel, Keith Hudson, Galaxie 500, Cornelius, Sun Ra, Vampire Weekend, Anti-Pop Consortium, Magnetic Fields, Cluster, El-P, The Fall, The Monks, Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo, The Strokes, William Basinski, Serge Gainsbourg, Matana Roberts, TV on the Radio, The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Os Mutantes, and more.

Puloma and Rob tell us, "Ever since a rough cut of the documentary Other Music was first shown to a small audience, people have been asking for a guide to the massive amount of music in the film. Every one of the 100 albums on the list is represented in the film somehow. Either a song is heard on the soundtrack (even just for a few seconds), or someone talks about the album or the artist in a scene, or a song from the album is performed live in the movie, or one of the artists appears in the film. We hope people will discover something they love from this list and then buy a physical copy to support their favorite local shop for Record Store Day this weekend."

They've also made a Spotify playlist featuring songs from the 100-album list and you can listen to that, and check out the full album list, below.

100 albums to check out after watching the Other Music documentary

1. !!! - Louden Up Now

2. 75 Dollar Bill - Wooden Bag

3. Animal Collective - Sung Tongs

4. Anohni - Hopelessness

5. Anti-Pop Consortium - Arrythmia

6. Aphrodite's Child - 666

7. The Apples In Stereo - Fun Trick Noisemaker

8. Julianna Barwick - Will

9. William Basinski - The Disintegration Loops

10. Masaki Batoh - Collected Works, 1995-1996

11. Beast - Ens

12. Belle & Sebastian - If You're Feeling Sinister

13. Black Dice - Beaches & Canyons

14. Blood On The Wall - self-titled

15. Blossom Toes - We Are Ever So Clean

16. Frank Bretschneider - Super.Trigger

17. Vashti Bunyan - Just Another Diamond Day

18. Bill Callahan - Apocalypse

19. Casino Versus Japan - Whole Numbers Play The Basics

20. Etienne Charry - 36 Erreurs

21. Cluster - Zuckerzeit

22. Colleen - The Golden Morning Breaks

23. Contortions - Buy

24. Cornelius - Fantasma

25. Lula Cortes E Lailson - Satwa

26. Karen Dalton - It's So Hard To Tell Who's Going To Love You The Best

27. Dâm-Funk - Toeachizown

28. Jackie DeShannon - Laurel Canyon

29. Dim Dim - Here And Now

30. Dungen - Ta Det Lugnt

31. El-P - I'll Sleep When You're Dead

32. Ex Cops - True Hallucinations

33. The Fall - Dragnet

34. Morton Feldman - Only: Works For Voice And Piano

35. Fennesz - Endless Summer

36. Fonica - Ripple

37. Jim Ford - Harlan County

38. Jackson C. Frank - self-titled

39. Frankie Cosmos - Next Thing

40. Freescha - What's Come Inside Of You

41. Serge Gainsbourg - Histoire De Melody Nelson

42. Galaxie 500 - On Fire

43. The Go-Betweens - Spring Hill Fair

44. Handsome Boy Modeling School - So... How's Your Girl?

45. The Heliocentrics - From The Deep

46. Keith Hudson - Flesh Of My Skin, Blood Of My Blood

47. Interpol - Turn On The Bright Lights

48. KA - Honor Killed The Samurai

49. La Luz - Weirdo Shrine

50. Cate Le Bon - Crab Day

51. Le Tigre - self-titled

52. The Magnetic Fields - 69 Love Songs

53. Barbara Manning - 1212

54. März - Love Streams

55. Metro Area - self-titled

56. Mogwai - Young Team

57. The Monks - Black Monk Time

58. The National - Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers

59. Neu! - self-titled

60. Neutral Milk Hotel - In The Aeroplane Over The Sea

61. Nude Beach - II

62. Os Mutantes - self-titled

63. Pantha Du Prince - The Triad

64. Pavement - Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain

65. Pharaoh Overlord - II

66. Quasimoto - The Unseen

67. Rachel's - Systems/Layers

68. The Rapture - Out Of The Races And Onto The Tracks EP

69. Refrigerator - Glitter Jazz

70. Revlon 9 - self-titled EP

71. Matana Roberts - Coin Coin Chapters 1-4

72. Arthur Russell - Calling Out Of Context

73. Shintaro Sakamoto - How To Live With A Phantom

74. Lonnie Liston Smith - Astral Travelling

75. Regina Spektor - Soviet Kitsch

76. The Strokes - Is This It

77. Sun Ra - Singles: The Definitive 45s Collection, Vol. 1

78. Tape - Rideau

79. Chrissy Zebby Tembo & Ngozi Family - My Ancestors

80. Tralala - self-titled

81. TV On The Radio - Young Liars EP

82. Universal Togetherness Band - self-titled

83. Vampire Weekend - self-titled

84. Sharon Van Etten - Tramp

85. Anna Von Hausswolf - The Miraculous

86. Wechel Garland - Easy

87. Bill Wells & Maher Shalal Hash Baz - Osaka Bridge

88. Gary Wilson - You Think You Really Know Me

89. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Fever To Tell

90. Yo La Tengo - Fade

91. Susumu Yokota - Sakura

92. Various Artists - After Dark

93. Various Artists - Hamburgeins

94. Various Artists - Local Customs: Burned At Boddie

95. Various Artists - The Minimal Wave Tapes, Vols. One & Two

96. Various Artists - My Intention Is War: Trinidad Calypsos 1928-1948

97. Various Artists - P&P Funk

98. Various Artists - Songs In The Key Of Z: The Curious World Of Outsider

Music

99. Various Artists - Theo Parrish's Black Jazz Signature

100. Various Artists - Velvet Tinmine: 20 Junk Shop Glam Ravers