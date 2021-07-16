100 gecs add 2nd NYC show to tour
100 gecs recently announced a North American tour happening this fall, wrapping up with an NYC show at Terminal 5 on December 9. Tickets to that went on sale today, and sold out fast, so they've added another show at the same venue. It happens on December 11 at Terminal 5, and tickets are on sale now.
100 gecs' tour also includes stops in Oakland, Santa Cruz, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Montreal, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nasvhille, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles Philadelphia, and more. See updated dates below.
100 GECS: 2021 TOUR
10/08 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/09 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium
10/12 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/16 -Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
10/18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
10/22 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/23 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
10/25 - Boston, MA @ Royale
10/26 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
10/27 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/30 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/31 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
11/02 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/03 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
11/05 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/06 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
11/07 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
11/10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/11 - Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom
11/12 - Dallas, TX @ HiFi - Dallas
11/13 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/15 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
11/18 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/19 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
12/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/09 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
12/11 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5