100 gecs add 2nd NYC show to tour

100 gecs recently announced a North American tour happening this fall, wrapping up with an NYC show at Terminal 5 on December 9. Tickets to that went on sale today, and sold out fast, so they've added another show at the same venue. It happens on December 11 at Terminal 5, and tickets are on sale now.

100 gecs' tour also includes stops in Oakland, Santa Cruz, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Montreal, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nasvhille, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles Philadelphia, and more. See updated dates below.

100 GECS: 2021 TOUR

10/08 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/09 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

10/12 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/16 -Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

10/18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

10/22 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/23 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

10/25 - Boston, MA @ Royale

10/26 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

10/27 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/30 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/31 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/02 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/03 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

11/05 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/06 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

11/07 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

11/10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom

11/12 - Dallas, TX @ HiFi - Dallas

11/13 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/15 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

11/18 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/19 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

12/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/09 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

12/11 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5