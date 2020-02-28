100 gecs announce 2020 world tour

Experimental pop duo 100 gecs are preparing to release a new remix album, 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues, and now they've announced a world tour supporting it. Kicking off with their sets at New Orleans' BUKU Project in March and Coachella in April, they'll stop in NYC, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Miami, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and more, and then head overseas for dates in the UK, Europe, Russia, and Australia in June.

The NYC shows happen in Brooklyn on Aprili 24 and 25, but the venue (or venues) are still to be announced. Stay tuned for an update on those, and see all of 100 gecs' upcoming dates below.

100 gecs: 2020 Tour

3/20 - New Orleans, LA @ Buku

4/11 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/18 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/21 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

4/23 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

4/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ TBA

4/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ TBA

4/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

4/27 - Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

4/29 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

4/30 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

5/1 - Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

5/2 - Miami, FL @ III Points

5/3 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

5/6 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

5/7 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

5/8 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

5/9 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

5/11 - St. Louis, MO @ Atomic Cowboy

5/12 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

5/15 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

5/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

5/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

5/19 - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

5/21 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

5/22 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

5/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

6/2 - Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

6/3 - London, UK @ The Underworld

6/4 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/8 - Berlin, Germany @ Fitzroy

6/10 - Moscow, Russia @ Aglomerat Club

6/11 - Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways

6/12 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

6/13 - Athens, Greece @ Plissken Festival

6/18 - Brisbane, Australia @ Woolly Mammoth

6/21 - Melbourne, Australia @ Howler

6/23 - Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory

6/25 - 6/28 - Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest