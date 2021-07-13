100 gecs announce 2021 North American tour

Experimental duo 100 gecs had announced a 2020 world tour before COVID hit, which wound up getting cancelled. They've now announced the 10,000 gecs Tour, which runs through North America this fall, including dates in Oakland, Santa Cruz, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Montreal, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nasvhille, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles Philadelphia, NYC, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show wraps up the tour on December 9 at Terminal 5 (tickets), and the Los Angeles date is on November 20 at Shrine Expo Hall (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Wednesday July 13 at 10 AM local time.

100 GECS: 2021 TOUR

10/08 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/09 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

10/12 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/16 -Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

10/18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

10/22 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/23 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

10/25 - Boston, MA @ Royale

10/26 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

10/27 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/30 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/31 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/02 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/03 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

11/05 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/06 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

11/07 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

11/10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom

11/12 - Dallas, TX @ HiFi - Dallas

11/13 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/15 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

11/18 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/19 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

12/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/09 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5