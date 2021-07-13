100 gecs announce 2021 North American tour
Experimental duo 100 gecs had announced a 2020 world tour before COVID hit, which wound up getting cancelled. They've now announced the 10,000 gecs Tour, which runs through North America this fall, including dates in Oakland, Santa Cruz, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Montreal, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nasvhille, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles Philadelphia, NYC, and more. See all dates below.
The NYC show wraps up the tour on December 9 at Terminal 5 (tickets), and the Los Angeles date is on November 20 at Shrine Expo Hall (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Wednesday July 13 at 10 AM local time.
100 GECS: 2021 TOUR
10/08 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/09 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium
10/12 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/16 -Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
10/18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
10/22 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/23 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
10/25 - Boston, MA @ Royale
10/26 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
10/27 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/30 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/31 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
11/02 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/03 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
11/05 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/06 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
11/07 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
11/10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/11 - Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom
11/12 - Dallas, TX @ HiFi - Dallas
11/13 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/15 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
11/18 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/19 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
12/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/09 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5