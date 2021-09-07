100 gecs announce new LP ‘10000 gecs’

After teasing the cover art on social media, experimental duo 100 gecs have officially announced their new album, 10000 gecs. It's the follow-up to their 2019 debut 1000 gecs, and its accompanying remix album, 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues. A release date is still TBA.

Speaking to Pitchfork, Dylan Brady and Laura Les say that they missed multiple deadlines on making their new album, for which they signed to Atlantic Records in 2020, but that the latest set of demos came together in two weeks. Before that, they'd pared down some 4,000 demo tracks to 11 or 12 songs, then scrapped them. Song titles include lead single "Me Me Me" (which they've yet to share), "Hollywood Baby," "Real Killer," "Doritos and Fritos," "Frog on the Floor," and "Billie Knows Jamie."

"It’s 10 times as good as the last one," Les told Pitchfork. She also says that she sings on multiple songs without auto-tune to disguise her voice (Les is a trans woman). "As I’ve been exploring my voice more, I’m like, 'I can do this,'" she told Pitchfork. "And also I’m sick of worrying about it. If I don’t just fucking do it, then I’m just a scaredy cat. And I don’t want to be a scaredy cat."

Read the interview in full on Pitchfork.

100 gecs begin a North American tour in October. See all dates below.

100 GECS: 2021 TOUR

10/08 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/09 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

10/12 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/16 -Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

10/22 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/23 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/25 - Boston, MA @ Royale

10/26 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/27 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/30 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/31 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/02 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/03 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

11/05 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/06 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

11/07 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

11/10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom

11/12 - Dallas, TX @ HiFi - Dallas

11/13 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/15 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

11/18 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/19 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

12/06 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/09 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

12/11 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

12/12 - Boston, MA @ Royale