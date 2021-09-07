100 gecs announce new LP ‘10000 gecs’
After teasing the cover art on social media, experimental duo 100 gecs have officially announced their new album, 10000 gecs. It's the follow-up to their 2019 debut 1000 gecs, and its accompanying remix album, 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues. A release date is still TBA.
Speaking to Pitchfork, Dylan Brady and Laura Les say that they missed multiple deadlines on making their new album, for which they signed to Atlantic Records in 2020, but that the latest set of demos came together in two weeks. Before that, they'd pared down some 4,000 demo tracks to 11 or 12 songs, then scrapped them. Song titles include lead single "Me Me Me" (which they've yet to share), "Hollywood Baby," "Real Killer," "Doritos and Fritos," "Frog on the Floor," and "Billie Knows Jamie."
"It’s 10 times as good as the last one," Les told Pitchfork. She also says that she sings on multiple songs without auto-tune to disguise her voice (Les is a trans woman). "As I’ve been exploring my voice more, I’m like, 'I can do this,'" she told Pitchfork. "And also I’m sick of worrying about it. If I don’t just fucking do it, then I’m just a scaredy cat. And I don’t want to be a scaredy cat."
Read the interview in full on Pitchfork.
100 gecs begin a North American tour in October. See all dates below.
100 GECS: 2021 TOUR
10/08 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/09 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
10/12 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/16 -Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
10/22 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/23 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/25 - Boston, MA @ Royale
10/26 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/27 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/30 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/31 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
11/02 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/03 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
11/05 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/06 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
11/07 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
11/10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/11 - Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom
11/12 - Dallas, TX @ HiFi - Dallas
11/13 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/15 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
11/18 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/19 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
12/06 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/09 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
12/11 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
12/12 - Boston, MA @ Royale