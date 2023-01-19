100 gecs announce tour with Machine Girl (Fever Ray in DC)

100 gecs have announced a North American tour ahead of the release of their anticipated new album 10,000 gecs. The trek kicks off in April and runs through May, and includes shows with Machine Girl. Fever Ray also join them as co-headliner for the Washington DC show (they also have their own tour coming up). See all dates below.

The tour stops in Brooklyn on April 28 at Great Hall at Avant Gardner. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM local, with presales starting Wednesday, January 25.

100 gecs -- 2023 Tour Dates

1/29 - Auckland, NZ @ Laneway pre-party

1/30 - Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival Auckland

1/31 - Wellington, AU @ San Francisco Bath Club

2/3 - Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

2/4 - Fortitude Valley, AU @ Laneway Festival Brisne

2/5 - Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival Sydney

2/9 - Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Theathre

2/10 - Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival Adelaide

2/11 - Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival Melbourne

2/12 - Perth, AU @ Laneway Festival Perth

4/4 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Auditorium

4/5 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

4/7 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

4/8 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

4/9 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

4/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

4/13 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

4/15 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

4/16 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

4/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

4/20 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/21 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/22 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

4/24 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus

4/25 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

4/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

4/28 - New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

5/1 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

5/2 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

5/3 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

5/5 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

5/6 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

5/7 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

5/9 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

5/10 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

5/11 - 5/13 - Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Festival

5/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

5/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

5/17 - San Diego, CA @ Soma

5/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/21 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues