100 gecs played Terminal 5 (pics, setlist)

Experimental duo 100 gecs have a new album, 10000 gecs, on the way, and they've been on tour in North America throughout the fall. That tour wraps up with a pair of NYC shows at Terminal 5, the first of which happened on Thursday night (12/9). (If you weren't there in person, it also streamed live on Bowery Presents' Twitch). Dylan Brady and Laura Les took the stage in their wizard outfits, accompanied only by a laptop and two huge fake speakers, and kept the crowd moving the whole show, especially on blissfully upbeat, catchy-as-hell tracks like "stupid horse," "money machine," and "ringtone." They were full of energy too, bouncing around the stage, and only slowing down for the acoustic version of "gecgecgec," for which they sat on chairs with guitars. They also played some songs from their upcoming album, including their most recent single, "mememe," which got a huge reception.

See pictures from Thursday night's show, including opener Tony Velour (we missed Underscores), below, along with 100 gecs' setlist.

100 gecs play Terminal 5 again for the final night of their tour on Saturday (12/11), and it's currently sold out.

Setlist: 100 gecs @ Terminal 5, 12/9/2021 (via)

Hey Big Man

stupid horse

757

ringtone

fallen 4 Ü

Hollywood Baby

gecgecgec (Remix)

hand crushed by a mallet

Billie Knows Jamie

mememe

One Million Dollars

money machine

Encore:

what's that smell

sympathy 4 the grinch

800db cloud