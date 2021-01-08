100 gecs remix Linkin Park’s “One Step Closer” for new ‘Reanimation’ style series

In 2002, Linkin Park followed their world-conquering debut album Hybrid Theory with the Reanimation remix album (featuring Alchemist, Black Thought, Pharoahe Monch, Korn's Jonathan Davis, and more), and now, in continued celebration of Hybrid Theory's 20th anniversary (which included a massive box set last year), they've launched a new series of Hybrid Theory remixes in the spirit of Reanimation. The first one to be released is from hyperpop duo 100 gecs, who breathe new life into "One Step Closer" while keeping the charm of the original intact.

"Part of the spirit of Reanimation was to take the Hybrid Theory songs that people knew so well, and let innovative artists flip them in ways nobody expected," rapper/instrumentalist Mike Shinoda said in a press release. "I think 100 gecs did exactly that." Listen below.

100 gecs put out their own remix album last year featuring another gigantic 2000s band, Fall Out Boy. Mike Shinoda just contributed to Deftones' White Pony remix album.