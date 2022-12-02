100 gecs surprise release ‘Snake Eyes’ EP ft. Skrillex, announce release date for ‘10,000 gecs’

We've been anticipating 10,000 gecs, the sophomore album from experimental duo 100 gecs, for a while now, and they've finally announced it's due out March 17, 2023 via Dog Show Records and Atlantic Records. Along with that announcement, they've also dropped a surprise new three-track EP, Snake Eyes. Skrillex features on the second track, "Torture Me," and you can stream the whole thing below.

A tracklist for 10,000 gecs is still TBA, but the album does feature previously released singles "Mememe" and "Doritos & Fritos."