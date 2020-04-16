100 gecs throwing Minecraft Festival w/ Charli XCX, Kero Kero Bonito & more

Sandbox game Minecraft hosted in-game concerts before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled real life shows for the foreseeable future, and since then it's become even more of a livestreaming hot spot. Last weekend Open Pit and Anamanaguchi hosted Nether Meant, which happened in a virtual version of Brooklyn's Elsewhere, "Elsewither," created in the game, and coming up later this month is Minecraft fest Block by Blockwest. Now experimental pop duo 100 gecs, who were originally scheduled to be on tour right now, have announced a Minecraft fest of their own. It's called Square Garden, and like Nether Meant, it's presented with virtual event organizers Open Pit. It happens on Friday, April 24 from 6-10 PM ET, and if you don't play Minecraft, streams will be available on 100 gecs' site, as well as YouTube and Twitch.

The lineup, which you can see in full on the poster above, features 100 gecs themselves, as well as Charli XCX, Cashmere Cat B2B Benny Blanco, Kero Kero Bonito, Dorian Electra B2B Alice Longyu Gao, GFOTY B2B Count Baldor, A.G. Cook B2B umru, Tommy Cash, Danny L Harle, 99Jakes B2B Alice Gas, gupi B2B Fraxion, and Parry Gripp.

They'll be collecting donations, with proceeds going to Feeding America.