11 must-hear punk albums from 2020 (so far)

We're more than halfway through 2020 and this year is moving at a strange pace, but sometimes you need to take a minute, look back on the good parts of the year, and/or lose yourself in some great music. If you're looking for some new punk albums you may have missed -- or need to dive back into -- we've got a list of 11 great ones released this year so far. Read on for our picks (in no particular order) and let us know what other new punk albums you've been digging in the comments.

See also: 14 must-hear emo, screamo, and post-hardcore albums from 2020 (so far).