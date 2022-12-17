11 New Holiday Songs Out This Week

The holidays are upon us, and whether you’re feeling festive or not, musicians are climbing aboard the tinsel bandwagon with new songs for the season. We offer to you a week’s worth of them, nestled in one place, like gifts under a tree.

THE WEDDING PRESENT - "THE LONELIEST TIME OF YEAR"

“Ah, the old ‘Christmas song’," says The Wedding Present's David Gedge. "To be honest, I’ve kind of been one of those ‘bah, humbug’ types ever since I realised that the only thing we’re really celebrating on 25 December is capitalism! 'Thanks for the list of stuff you want me to buy for you, here’s a list of stuff I want you to buy for me.' There’s nothing wrong with that, I suppose, but, for me, one of the most appealing things about the festive season is the way pop songs always seem more poignant when they’re also Christmas songs. It’s all about heightened expectation and disappointment, perhaps. I’ve had a go myself a couple of times over the years, of course, and it seemed fitting to have another crack at it.” It's all very Wedding Present, with with the kind of loud-quiet-loud dynamics you may not associate with the holidays but they make work. The video is out there.

--

BOOTSY COLLINS - "BOOT-A-CLAUS/HERE 4-A-REASON"

Get a little Bootsy in stocking with the funky holiday jam featuring Fantaazma, Baby Triggy, Gary G7, Jenkins and Dreion. Says the former P-Funk bassist: "We call this A-Boot-A-Claus Christmas Celebration. We look at this as being the Power of the One. No Matter what or who you believe in we come together as 1.”

--

SILVERSUN PICKUPS - "JUST LIKE CHRISTMAS" (LOW COVER)

"We’ve been fans of Low’s beautiful music for a long time now," say Silversun Pickups on sharing their version of Low's indie rock holiday classic. “When we heard the news about Mimi’s passing, we were incredibly sad. With Alan’s blessing, we decided to cover one of their Christmas songs, with hopes of raising money for a cause dear to Alan in Mimi’s name. Low’s Christmas is a classic. It was the first one I ever heard that made me feel holiday music could be cool." All proceeds from this cover go to Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, a charity of Alan’s choice in Mimi Parker’s name.

--

AMANDA SHIRES - "BLAME IT ON THE MISTLETOE CHRISTMASSY 2022" FT. LAWRENCE ROTHMAN

After releasing her first Christmas album, For Christmas, last year, Amanda reworked one of its songs for 2022, with Lawrence Rothman joining her on vocals.

--

GIRLPUPPY - "RIVER" (JONI MITCHELL COVER) & "HAPPY XMAS (WAR IS OVER)" (JOHN LENNON & YOKO ONO COVER)

Following the release of her debut album, When I'm Alone, in October, girlpuppy has shared two new seasonal covers.

--

EICHLERS - "MY CHECKERED PRESENT"

Hyperska artist Eichlers gets festive with "My Checkered Present," an original holiday song that plays off the title of his new album My Checkered Future.

--

COLLEEN GREEN - COCO'S CHRISTMAS EP

Colleen Green has just shared this EP featuring three holiday covers, including "Big Surprise" and "I Believe in Santa Clause' (from classic Rankin/Bass holiday specials) and Sesame Street's "Keep Christmas With You," plus an original, "Christmas is for Everyone."

--

