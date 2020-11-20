11 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week was especially stacked with new heavy music, including records from Fuck The Facts, Tombs, Liturgy, former Kvelertak singer Hjelvik, and Fuming Mouth (all of which you can read about in Notable Releases). Head to Invisible Oranges for even more new albums/EPs and scroll down for new singles from Respire, Melvins' Dale Crover, -(16)-, Deafheaven, Swampbeast, and more...

RESPIRE - "TO OUR DEAD FRIENDS"

Toronto blackened orchestral screamo band Respire's new album Black Line comes out December 4 via Church Road Records, and every song they've put out so far has been seriously intense. This new one is no exception, and it comes with an equally awesome video produced and directed by Vanessa Gloux, and starring Meghan McDonald.

DALE CROVER - "I CAN'T HELP YOU THERE"

Melvins' Dale Crover has shared another slice of sludgy rock from his upcoming solo album Rat-A-Tat-Tat! (due January 15 via Joyful Noise). "I enlisted Toshi Kasai and Alicia DiGiovanni to help direct, film and edit," Dale said of the video. "I gave them the basic ideas I had and they ran with them. Inspiration came from 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest,' The Cramps’ 1978 performance at Napa State Mental Hospital, and the creepy face mask of LA Dodger Kiké Hernández."

RIA, PIET ONTHEL, SCENES WE HAVE MISSED, BASTOS & CHILDREN OF BOREDOM - THE BREAKS

Five bands from four countries across various strains of screamo, emo, post-hardcore, etc -- ria (TR), Piet Onthel (MY), Scenes We Have Missed (TR), Bastos (RO) and Children of Boredom (DE) -- have released this very cool split on Longrail Records, Missed Out Records, Mevzu Records, Beach Buddies Records, Dischi Decenti, Les Disques Rabat-joie, Khya Records and Huge Major Label. Ria also recently dropped a very good EP.

-(16)- - "DEATH ON REPEAT"

LA's -(16)- and Italy's GRIME are releasing the Doom Sessions Vol. 3 split on February 26 via Heavy Psych Sounds, and -(16)-'s newly-released "Death On Repeat" is a dose of crushingly heavy, psych-tinged sludge.

SPINE - "SWING"

Midwest hardcore band Spine have shared the second single off their upcoming album L.O.V., and it's another total ripper.

KILLER BE KILLED - RELUCTANT HERO

Metal supergroup Killer Be Killed -- Troy Sanders (Mastodon), Ben Koller (Converge), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan), and Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura) -- have followed their impressive run of singles with their anticipated new LP.

DEAFHEAVEN - "GLINT" (LIVE IN STUDIO)

Since they couldn't tour this year, Deafheaven are releasing 10 Years Gone, a new live-in-studio album of the setlist they planned to play on tour, including some rarities. You can read more about it here and check out second single "Glint."

SWAMPBEAST - "THE BLIND GOD"

Having stirred up buzz with a demo and split with Void Terror, LA death metallers Swampbeast will release their debut album Seven Evils Spawned of Seven Heads on February 12 via Translation Loss. Going by lead single "The Blind God," this album is already shaping up to be killer.

MISERABLE FUCK (mem METH.) - "THE THING ABOUT THE QUIET MAN"

Seb Alvarez from meth. has a new project called Miserable Fuck, whose debut EP Humiliation will be out December 18. The first single is the desolate-sounding, white-noisy "The Thing About the Quiet Man."

GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT - "BURIAL"

Long-running Irish post-rock greats God Is An Astronaut have announced their tenth album, Ghost Tapes #10, and you can read more about lead single "Burial" here.

PG.LOST - OSCILLATE

Want more heavy post-rock? The new album from Pg.lost (members of Cult of Luna and Ghost) will scratch that itch very well too.

