BILL CALLAHAN - "THE MACKENZIES"

Here's the fifth song from Bill Callahan's upcoming Gold Record. Says Drag City: "A folksy meditation on belonging: a broken-down car leads a man to adopt a new family next door. Shedding home-spun bon mots easily, Bill, guitars and bass float through a surreal, deeply felt tale of what’s left and what’s left. An elegiac father-son mood abides; gentle voices murmur in the night the words we all want to hear: 'Son – it’s okay.'”

--

DOVES - “CAROUSELS” (THE COMET IS COMING REMIX)

Doves have handed over their terrific comeback single "Carousels," which was built around a drum sample of the late, great Tony Allen, to jazz innovators The Comet is Coming, who bring a sense of crashing urgency (and skronky sax) to their remix. Doves' new album, The Universal Want, is out September 11.

--

DABABY & STUNNA 4 VEGAS

DaBaby's reign does not appear to be ending anytime soon, and he remains prolific. Today, he dropped a new song with frequent collaborator Stunna 4 Vegas.

--

BACKXWASH FT. DEATHLRL & ADA ROOK - "STIGMATA"

Montreal rapper Backxwash's May album God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It made the Polaris shortlist, and now she's shared this new track, mastered by Black Dresses' Ada Rook, who also plays electric guitar on it. "I think Stigmata is my favorite song I have ever done," Backxwash writes.

--

JPEGMAFIA - "LIVING SINGLE"

JPEGMAFIA has been dropping great singles all year, and the hazy "Living Single" finds him at the height of his powers as usual.

--

OCTAVIAN - "RARI (CHAPTER 1)" (ft. FUTURE)

UK rapper Octavian continues his rapid rise, and now he's teamed with Atlanta trap giant Future for this new song which starts out in somber, R&B-tinged territory before making an unexpected 180.

--

THE LIMINANAS - "CALENTITA" (FEAT. NURIA)

Perpignan, France's best band, The Limiñanas, are back with this new single featuring singer Nuria. This band doesn't stray too far from its M.O. of "garage rock Serge Gainsbourg" and that's fine, "Calentita" is another cool groover.

--

SOAK FT. GEMMA DOHERTY - "I'M ALIVE"

Irish singer-songwriter SOAK's new collaborative track is based on a poem she wrote and music from Saint Sister's Gemma Doherty. "Ellius Grace reached out to me during the lockdown with this idea of creating an ‘antidote to anxiety’," SOAK says, "with the concept centering around finding beauty in the mundane. I sat down in the up and down waves of isolation, when I let my brain go I started to write about how it feels to ‘wake up’ from a long depression. The relief when a tide starts to turn and things I’d given up on begin to seem possible again. Ellius asked Gemma Doherty to compose the soundtrack and she provided a gentle and gripping bed to speak over. I hope this piece can act as a reminder that it won’t always be like this."

--

LIELA MOSS (THE DUKE SPIRIT) - "TURN YOUR BACK AROUND"

Former Duke Spirit singer Leila Moss will release new solo album Who the Power on August 7. New single "Turn Your Back Around" takes a little from her old band's rock stylings but pulls them into the 2020 pop landscape. Moss calls it “One filthy, upbeat, downhearted, close-your-eyes-and-dance-by-yourself pop song, offered as a parting gift to Mother Earth.”

--

LIAR, FLOWER (EX DAISY CHAINSAW) - "EVEN THOUGH THE DARKEST DAYS"

Some of you may remember KatieJane Garside from her early-'90s band "Daisy Chainsaw" who had a minor alt-rock hit with "Love Your Money" and were also a plot-point on an episode of Roseanne. Garside is back with new group liar, flower who will release their debut album on August 21.

--

SHADES APART - "THREAD"

"Thread" is the first single off NJ punk vets Shades Apart's first album in 19 years, and you can read more about it here.

--

