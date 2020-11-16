11 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KALI UCHIS - "TE PONGO MAL (PRENDELO)" (ft. JOWELL Y RANDY)

Kali Uchis' Spanish-language album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) comes out Wednesday (11/18), and following "La Luz" (ft. Jhay Cortez) and "Aquí Yo Mando" (ft. Rico Nasty) comes this new song produced by "I Like It" co-producer Tainy and featuring long-running Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Jowell y Randy.

--

DALE CROVER - "I CAN'T HELP YOU THERE"

Melvins' Dale Crover has shared another slice of sludgy rock from his upcoming solo album Rat-A-Tat-Tat! (due January 15 via Joyful Noise). "I enlisted Toshi Kasai and Alicia DiGiovanni to help direct, film and edit," Dale said of the video. "I gave them the basic ideas I had and they ran with them. Inspiration came from 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest,' The Cramps’ 1978 performance at Napa State Mental Hospital, and the creepy face mask of LA Dodger Kiké Hernández."

--

RIA, PIET ONTHEL, SCENES WE HAVE MISSED, BASTOS & CHILDREN OF BOREDOM - THE BREAKS

Five bands from four countries across various strains of screamo, emo, post-hardcore, etc -- ria (TR), Piet Onthel (MY), Scenes We Have Missed (TR), Bastos (RO) and Children of Boredom (DE) -- have released this very cool split on Longrail Records, Missed Out Records, Mevzu Records, Beach Buddies Records, Dischi Decenti, Les Disques Rabat-joie, Khya Records and Huge Major Label. Ria also recently dropped a very good EP.

--

ARIEL PINK - "SHE'S GONE" (THE DOVERS COVER)

Ariel Pink is dipping back into his extensive archives for two new rounds of rarities, which will be out January 29 via Mexican Summer. There will be four releases out then: Odditties Sodomies Vol. 1, Sit n’ Spin, Odditties Sodomies Vol. 3, and Scared Famous/ FF>>. Taken from Sit n' Spin is this terrific cover of The Dovers' garage rock classic "She's Gone."

--

BRONCHO - "FRIENDS"

Building Together is a new charity compilation that partners bands with kids in the Oklahoma area to write a song together. "They assembled a team of Oklahoma based artists to meet up with kids from their respective aftercare programs virtually, talked to them about what kind of songs they would want to hear and helped them develop these ideas. Then, they reached out to artists from all over Oklahoma to transform these wild child imaginings into fully fledged songs. The record sees familiar bands performing material about content you might not usually expect from them." Broncho have just shared their song, "Friends."

--

CALEXICO - "HAPPY XMAS (WAR IS OVER)" (JOHN LENNON & YOKO ONO COVER)

Calexico's new holiday album Seasonal Shift comes out December 4 via ANTI-, and the latest single is this take on John Lennon and Yoko Ono's classic. "I love this song and I love the universality of the lyrics and the call and response sea of voices,” vocalist and guitarist Joey Burns says. "I decided to start as quiet as possible and find out how loud and massive we could make this song build. There's a touch of bittersweet added with Connor Gallaher's slow bending pedal steel that combined with the trumpets that frames this song in a very southwestern, familiar tradition for us, but it's the vocals that really carry this tune for me and the way the chorus keeps going. We decided to not stop as the original had and see what would happen if we kept the trance and mantra going. This is something that we would do live onstage a lot and felt really good to try it at home in our makeshift studios scattered around the globe. I love how spread out we all are. Gives a sense of pride especially in these times."

--

COCO REILLY - "OH OH MY MY" & "AFTER ALL"

Los Angeles songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Coco Reilly is releasing her self-titled debut album on December 9 via Golden Wheel Records, and these previews of it, "Oh Oh My My" and "After All," are hazy, psychedelic slow-burners.

--

BLEACHERS - "CHINATOWN" FT BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & "45"

Jack Antonoff will release his next Bleachers album next year and while details are fuzzy, he's just released a song from it -- "chinatown," featuring vocals from fellow NJ native Bruce Springsteen. The song was already pretty anthemic, but the Boss kicks it up into stadium territory. "45" will also be on the new album.

--

ex-CATCH 22, ONE COOL GUY, BANDITS OF THE ACOUSTIC REVOLUTION mems - "GONE" (BOUNCING SOULS COVER)

The latest edition of the Jersey Interchange project features Jeff Davidson (who sang for Catch 22 in the late '90s/early '00s) taking on the classic Bouncing Souls song "Gone" with Nick Afflitto of Bandits of the Acoustic Revolution and One Cool Guy on trumpet and a group of backing vocalists who have been dubbed The Boardwalk Souls. Jeff & friends recorded the song live on the Asbury Park boardwalk, and they turned it into an acoustic campfire singalong. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.