11 New Songs Out Today

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD - "TIME TO PRETEND" (MGMT COVER)

Having just released their very good debut album For the first time, UK art rockers Black Country, New Road released a genuinely cool re-imagining of MGMT's "Time To Pretend."

--

GENDER ROLES - "DEAD OR ALIVE" / "SO USELESS"

UK band Gender Roles dropped this new two-song single on Big Scary Monsters last week, as Stereogum points out, and it's a fired-up blend of power-poppy indie rock and roaring post-hardcore. It kinda feels like a UK answer to Attack On Memory-era Cloud Nothings, and not just because of the similar song title.

--

NIGHTFALL - "GIANTS OF ANGER"

Greek metal vets Nightfall have shared the third and final single off their upcoming album At Night We Prey, which arrives 3/5 via Season of Mist. "Giants of Anger' is about Wilhelm's II (the last German emperor) struggle with Erb's palsy, and the mental challenges he underwent to overcome it in a world where royal blood ought to be healthy," says vocalist Efthimis. "The song is carrying the frustration and reminds us all that mental disorders make no discrimination."

--

YVES JARVIS - "PROJECTION"

Following last year's Sundry Rock Song Stock, Montreal artist Yves Jarvis is back with this "rickety rejection of dogma, tumbling tenaciously toward the tip." Powered by a skittering, clattering beat and a marching bassline, "Projection" is charmingly confused pop.

--

GATES OF LIGHT - "WALK ON"

Gates of Light are Scottish musicians Louise Quinn and Bal Cooke, as well as DJs Scott Fraser and Kid Loco. Their lockdown-made self-titled album is out march 26 via Kramer's Shimmy Disc label. The first shared track is "Walk On," a '60sish pop number that sounds a little like a more folky Lulu.

--

ALTIN GÜN - "KARA TOPRAK"

Amsterdam via Turkey sextet Altin Gün will release new album Yol later in February and they've just shared this new single. "Kara Toprak," which translates to "black soil," is funky but hard to pigeonhole and the band say is about "life’s transience and the inevitability of death."

--

MAJOR MURPHY - "IN THE MEANTIME"

Here's the new single from Major Murphy's upcoming album Access, a crunchy power pop number about perseverance through adversity. “When the whole world crumbles down, I won’t be lost / I will evaporate and turn into a fog / I wonder where I’ll fall / In the meantime, I’ll survive.”

--

FIELD WORKS - "ḤALAQAH ’AZALIYYAH" / "THE PASTURE"

The ninth album in Stuart Hyatt's Field Works series, Cedars, arrives in March via Temporary Residence Ltd, with contributions from H.C. McEntire, Marisa Anderson, and more. Read more about it here and check out two of its just-released songs.

--

LOATHE - THE THINGS THEY BELIEVE

Loathe took the world of heavy music by storm last year with their metalcore-meets-Deftones LP I Let It in and It Took Everything, and over the weekend they released a new instrumental ambient LP, The Things They Believe. Read more about it here.

--

CARIBOU - "NEVER COME BACK" KORELESS REMIX

"Sometimes remixes are commissioned to be marketing tools or to make the music functional in a club," says Caribou's Dan Snaith. "But for me, there’s only one reason to get remixes done: because I’m a giddy fan of the remixer." Caribou's Suddenly Remixed is out in March, featuring remixes by Four Tet, Jessy Lanza, Floating Points and Koreless which you can listen to here.

--

TOM JONES - "NO HOLE IN MY HEAD" (MALVINA REYNOLDS COVER)

Tom Jones' second single from his upcoming Surrounded by Time is "No Hole in My Head" which is by folk singer and activist Malvina Reynolds, who you might know for "Little Boxes" and "What Have They Done to the Rain." Tom's version is decidedly been Tom Jones'd up, danceable with some groovy sitar, but the message remains the same. "This song is powerful at any age," says Jones. "It’s about having confidence in who you are. Particularly during this time of a pervasive, boundless media that can wield so much influence, it’s more important than ever to know and be strong in your own self."

--

