12 New Songs Out Today

JIM BOB - "SONG FOR THE UNSUNG (YOU’RE SO MODEST YOU’LL NEVER THINK THIS SONG IS ABOUT YOU)"

Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine frontman Jim Bob has shared a second single from his upcoming album Who Do We Hate Today? "Song for the Unsung" is a litany of the heroes no one ever talks about the video features actual unsung heroes submitted by fans. The album's out August 20 via Cherry Red.

CHILLY GONZALES - "MUSIC IS BACK"

Music never went anywhere but we know what Chilly Gonzalez means, tongue firmly in cheek on this new track. Check it out in live and studio versions.

CHVRCHES - "GOOD GIRLS"

"The opening line (killing your idols is a chore) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists - I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world," Lauren Mayberry says of "Good Girls," the latest single off their new album Screen Violence. "Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We're told that Bad Things don't happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal - keep yourself small and safe and acceptable - you will be alright, and it's just not fucking true."

SECTION H8 - "TRACK & FIELD"

Fast-rising LA hardcore band Section H8 shared another new track off their debut LP, Welcome To The Nightmare, due out 7/30 via Flatspot Records. Frontman Mexi says "Track & Field" is "about staying one step ahead of the law. The thoughts that race through your head, the paranoia, all the 'what if’s'..... the pros and cons of someone who chooses to live a life of crime."

BRIA - "GREEN ROCKY ROAD"

Bria, the project of Bria Salmena and Duncan Hay Jennings (FRIGS and Orville Peck's band) have signed to Sub Pop and announced a new EP, Cuntry Covers Vol. 1,, due out September 24 digitally and December 10 on physical media. Like the title implies, it's an EP of covers of country songs, and the first single is a smoky take on Karen Dalton's "Green Rocky Road."

SON VOLT - "LIVIN' IN THE USA"

Son Volt's new album Electro Melodier is due out July 30 via Transmit Sound/Thirty Tigers, and the latest single is "Livin' in the USA." "The song didn't start out as an intentional homage thing, but in retrospect I see it as a nod to Springsteen's 'Born in the USA' or Neil Young's 'Rockin’ In The Free World'," Jay Farrar says. "Those songs established a thematic tradition. I'm just updating and asking similar questions. How can so much wrong happen in this country that's held up as an example of what's righteous? Is America the healthiest or happiest country? Democratic Darwinism is the brutal American reality..."

VALLEY PALACE - "FRIEND"

Fresno-based singer-songwriter Nathan Taylor began making music as Valley Palace in 2019, and now he's signed to Run for Cover, and shared a new single, "Friend," which should appeal to fans of Mac DeMarco and Craft Spells.

E.VAX (Ratatat) - "ALWAYS"

Ratatat's Evan Mast will release his new solo album as E.VAX on September 17 via Because Music and he's just shared a second single from it. "Always" is light an funky and otherworldly.

MACIE STEWART (OHMME) - "FINALLY"

The first single off Macie Stewart of OHMME's solo debut is the gossamer "Finally" that takes flight on fanciful string arrangements. "This song is meant to be a gentle urge to face yourself, and ultimately face the cumulative white lies we tell ourselves in order to get through all sorts of relationships,” Stewart says.

JESSE MALIN - "STATE OF THE ART"

This piano-powered rocker is the new single from Jesse Malin's upcoming double album.

HARD FEELINGS (AMY DOUGLASS AND HOT CHIP'S JOE GODDARD) - "DANGEROUS"

Hard Feelings, the housey duo of NYC singer Amy Douglas and Hot Chip's Joe Goddard, have announced their self-titled debut album which will be out November 5 via Domino. The duo say the album is "an opera of sad bangers." "Dangerous" is their new sad banger.

THE LOVELY EGGS - "I, MORON" FT IGGY POP

Iggy's utterance of "Moron" plays like a mantra in The Lovely Eggs' psychedelic punk jam of a new single.

