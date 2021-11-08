So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JOELL ORTIZ - "LOVE IS LOVE" (ft. SHEEK LOUCH)

Joell Ortiz has shared the third single from his upcoming album Autograph (due this Friday via Mello Music Group), and this one features another veteran New York rapper, Sheek Louch of The LOX. They trade verses over a beat from longtime Dipset producers Heatmakerz, and the result is New York rap ear candy.

--

TUSKAR - "GRAVE"

UK sludge metallers Tuskar will release new album Matriarch on February 25 via Church Road, and first single "Grave" is a riff feast that recalls the heyday of Mastodon and Baroness.

--

NNAMDÏ - "BACKSEAT"

NNAMDÏ has a new EP Are You Happy, on the way, due out this Friday, November 12 via Sooper Records. He's shared a new single from it, "Backseat," which bubbles over with funky, futuristic sounds.

--

YOUNG RODDY - "OUT THE HOOD" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE)

Curren$y associate Young Roddy follows recent single "After Hours" with the laid-back, permastoned "Out the Hood," which comes with an in-the-pocket verse from Conway The Machine.

--

TALLIES - "NO DREAMS OF FAYRES"

Toronto's Tallies are back with the shimmering new single that's out via Bella Union / Hand Drawn Dracula / Kanine. Fans of '80s dreampop like The Sundays and The Cocteau Twins should hit play immediately.

--

BILL CALLAHAN, BONNIE PRINCE BILLY & HAMERKOP - "KIDNAPPED BY NEPTUNE" (SCOUT NIBLETT COVER)

Bonnie Prince Billy and Bill Callahan are collecting their many lockdown covers that feature other collaborators as a double album titled Blind Date Party. With the news came one last cover, their take on Scout Niblett's "Kidnapped by Neptune" that was produced by Hamerkop (aka Annabel Ampers who used to record as Bachelorette).

--

JOHNNY MARR - "TENEMENT TIME" & "SENSORY STREET"

Johnny Marr is releasing his new album, Fever Dreams, as a series of four EPs. The first EP was just released and Fever Dreams Pt 2 will be out December 17 via BMG. He's just shared two tracks from it: gleaming rocker "Tenement Time," and the dancier, more electro "Sensory Street."

--

CAMP COPE - "BLUE"

Camp Cope are back with their first new song in over three years, and they say it's the first single from their not-yet-titled third album, which is expected in 2022 via Run For Cover/Poison City. Read more about it here.

--

CARACARA - "HYACINTH"

Philly emo band Caracara are back with the big, soaring, anthemic new single "Hyacinth," which you can read more about here.

--

THE FILTHY RADICALS - "SCAVENGER"

Toronto ska-punks The Filthy Radicals have signed to Stomp Records for their new EP The Fine Line Between Real and Insane, and you can read more about lead single "Scavenger" here.

--

JAZMINE SULLIVAN & CURTIS HARDING - "OUR LOVE"

Jazmine Sullivan and Curtis Harding have teamed up for the new song "Our Love," which was recorded for the soundtrack to Netflix's Arcane. It channels grand, sweeping, '70s soul, and these two do a lot of justice to that sound. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.