PUSHA T & MAKO - "MISFIT TOYS"

Pusha T has teamed up with LA electropop producer/DJ/singer-songwriter Mako for "Misfit Toys" off the soundtrack to Arcane, which also includes the recent Curtis Harding/Jazmine Sullivan song. It's more pop than a typical Pusha T song, but he still sounds as vicious as ever.

--

REMEDY w/ GHOSTFACE KILLAH, METHOD MAN, INSPECTAH DECK, MASTA KILLA, CAPPADONNA, SOLOMON CHILDS & STREET LIFE - "CRAZY 8S"

As mentioned, Remedy Meets Wu-Tang on November 26 comes out this Friday, and here's a big posse cut from the record that finds everyone rapping their asses off over a vintage-style beat.

--

BACKXWASH x DREAMCRUSHER - "THUMBS DOWN (NOT I)"

Industrial-infused rapper Backxwash and noise musician Dreamcrusher have teamed up for a collaborative Adult Swim single, and it's as harsh, abrasive, and awesome as you'd expect.

--

YARD ACT - "PAYDAY"

UK band Yard Act have shared another song from their upcoming debut album, The Overload. You'd almost call "Payday" funky, at least as funky as these awkward Brits are likely to get. Cool song, though. “‘Payday’ was one of the few tracks on the record we had to rebuild completely in the studio because the first demo was recorded on my computer and the hard drive corrupted," says singer James Smith. "We spent about TWO hours trying to figure out that stupid keyboard part I'd put on it and couldn't remember how to play. It was boring but worth it. It's about gentrification, class fetish and how the human brain is so powerful that with enough time and processing power combined it will be able to justify, defend and/or continue to commit the actions of any human being it controls.”

--

LOS BITCHOS - "GOOD TO GO!"

London based instrumental band Los Bitchos will release Let The Festivities Begin!, their debut album that was produced by Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos, in February and here's the second single from it. The video for the song plays out like a game show and Kapranos is the Master of Ceremonies.

--

MOLLY NILSSON - "POMPEII"

Molly Nilsson will release new album Extreme in January and has just released the second second and video from it. "Pompeii" lays down some heavy, synthy romance and "symbolises the yearning lovers feel to live forever in a perfect moment in time in the face of impending doom."

--

THE DIVINE COMEDY - "THE BEST MISTAKES"

Neil Hannon has been making baroque pop as The Divine Comedy for 30 years now and will release Charmed Life - The Best Of The Divine Comedy on February 4. Like all good Greatest Hits, there's a new song as well. “I began writing 'The Best Mistakes' around 2007/8”, says Neil. “I got stuck after the first chorus and put it to one side. It wasn’t until I was putting together this compilation that the concept of ‘my best mistakes’ suddenly made sense. Success and failure are two sides of the same coin. You can’t have one without the other.”

--

THE KVB - "UNBOUND"

Manchester duo The KVB will release new album Unity this Friday and ahead of that they've shared the video for "Unbound" which is directed by Sapphire and features "sound mirrors" from the coast of England that were used to detect enemy aircraft before the days of radar. “We've been fascinated by the sound mirrors that are on the south coast of England for a while now and were very pleased to know that Sapphire shared our interest in these decaying, monolithic sculptures! In fact, they were part of the inspiration for Unity's album cover. It was great to finally visit one in real life, despite the wind and rain that came with filming there. For us, Sapphire's dreamlike, analogue aesthetic feels like the perfect complement to 'Unbound's hazy sound."

--

AUA FT ANIKA - "ISLANDS SONG"

German duo AUA’s second album, The Damaged Organ, will be out January 22 and "explores in depth the concept of alienation." The dark-n-dreamy first single features guest vocals from Anika.

--

TEEN DAZE - "TRANSLATION"

Here's another new song from Teen Daze's upcoming album, Interior, which main man Jamison Isaak describes as “Like what the teenagers in Akira might be listening to.” Here's an edition of dreamy disco epic "Translation."

--

NAIMA BOCK (EX GOAT GIRL) - "30 DEGREES"

Naima Bock was a founding member of London group Goat Girl but left the band in 2019 between their first and second albums. She's now signed to Sub Pop as a solo artist and will release her debut on the label in 2022. Details on the album are still to come, but Naima has shared her first single for Sub Pop. If you are a fan of Goat Girl's 2018 debut album, "30 Degrees" is definitely cut from a similar cloth with a dark, smoky, folk sound, close harmonies and production touches that nod towards her upbringing in Brazil.

