11 New Songs Out Today

ARTIFICIAL BRAIN - "CELESTIAL CYST"

New York death metallers Artificial Brain have announced a new self-titled album, which is their final release with original vocalist Will Smith (also of Afterbirth, Exsanguinated, and more), and which features guest vocals from ike Browning (Nocturnus A.D.), Luc Lemay (Gorguts), Paulo Paguntalan (Miasmatic Necrosis), and mixing/mastering/guitar from Colin Marston (Krallice). The first single is "Celestial Cyst," a song that's as brutal as it is atmospheric and mind-bending. The album drops June 3 via Profound Lore.

DEER SCOUT - "SYNESTHESIA"

Dena Miller's debut LP as Deer Scout, Woodpecker, is due out this Friday via Carpark Records, and ahead of its release she's shared one final advanced single, "Synesthesia," a twangy slice of twee folk. "'Synesthesia' is about associative memory and inexplicable connections between sounds, places, and experiences," Miller says. "It was written on the train ride home from a show that absolutely captivated me and jogged a bunch of memories. It’s about different points in my life that share the same undercurrent for no clear reason."

SADURN - "ICEPICK"

Philly indie folk band Sadurn have shared another single off their upcoming debut album for Run For Cover, Radiator, and it's a warm, earthy song with a gorgeously yearning delivery from vocalist/guitarist Genevieve DeGroot.

FATHER JOHN MISTY - "THE NEXT 20th CENTURY"

Father John Misty's new album Chloë and the Next 20th Century comes out this Friday (4/8) via Sub Pop, and ahead of its release, he's shared a new seven-minute single from the album, "The Next 20th Century."

EZRA FURMAN - "BOOK OF OUR NAMES"

Ezra Furman says new single "Book of Our Names" is "what it feels like to live together under an empire that doesn’t value your lives. I sing it as a Jew and as a trans woman, knowing well the stakes and consequences of being part of a hated population. But it is a protest song intended for use by any movement for collective survival and freedom. I noticed that the book of the Bible called Exodus in English, the one where the Hebrews escape slavery in Egypt, is called the Book of Names in Hebrew. And I started to think that the act of saying names out loud, of seeing individuals in their full irreplaceable uniqueness, holds the seed of true liberation.”

WET LEG - "UR MUM"

Wet Leg's self-titled debut is finally out this week, and just ahead of it they're sharing yet another instantly catchy earworm single.

THE SMILE - "PANA-VISION"

The Smile, the trio of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood plus Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have shared another song, "Pana-vision." The is the fourth song we've gotten from them and piano is the lead instrument here, with an ascending chord pattern that is both jazzy and baroque and changes keys a few times.

TEENAGE FANCLUB - "I LEFT A LIGHT ON"

“I wrote this song on the piano at Rockfield Studios while we were mixing Endless Arcade,” says Teenage Fanclub's Norman Blake. “We went back there recently to record it. As a band we’ve already started thinking about another new album, this song is the first signpost towards that.”

NINA NASTASIA - "JUST STAY IN BED"

Nina Nastasia has announced Riderless Horse, her first album in 12 years, which she made with Steve Albini. This is the first single.

POLIÇA - "ALIVE"

Poliça have announced new album Madness, which will be out June 3 via Memphis Industries. For the album, singer Channy Leaneagh, producer Ryan Olson, bassist Chris Bierden and drummers Ben Ivascu and Drew Christopherson incorporated into their sonic arsenal an "anthropomorphic production tool" called “AllOvers(c)” which was designed by Olson and producer / sound-artist Seth Rosetter. Get a taste with "Alive."

ART D'ECCO - "ONLY ONES"

Canadian artist Art d'Ecco has announced his third album, After The Head Rush, that's due June 24 via Paper Bag Records. What was his vision for this one? "Maximalism!"

