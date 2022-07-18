So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RICO NASTY - "BLOW ME"

Rico Nasty's highly anticipated Las Ruinas project finally drops this Friday, and she's shared another single ahead of the release. All of the singles have been great, and this one's no exception. It also comes with a video of Rico staging her own treadmill-assisted fashion show.

--

LIL UZI VERT - "SPACE CADET"

Lil Uzi Vert, who changed their pronouns to they/them on Instagram over the weekend, has shared the Soundcloud-exclusive "Space Cadet," the first taste of their upcoming Red & White EP. True to its name, it's got spacey, atmospheric production, and Uzi's sing-songy, auto-tuned raps sound great over it.

--

PEARLA - "EFFORT"

NYC folk artist Nicole Rodriguez has signed to Spacebomb Records and announced her debut album as Pearla, Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming, due out October 21 via her new label home. The first single is the gorgeous "Effort," which shimmers with strings and horns. "'Effort’ is about being too tired to do the things that you know will make you feel better," Pearla says. "Getting stuck in a pattern of isolating yourself and resisting what you know you need. I wrote it as a sort of scream out from the stuck-ness. V. described the song and video as 'a tribute to the effort it takes to move through shadow,' and I love that. If there is effort, that means there is also hope."

--

GRAPHIC NATURE - "INTO THE DARK" + "BAD BLOOD"

UK nu-metally metalcore band Graphic Nature have just unleashed a two-song single, and both are bone-crushing, early-2000s-nostalgia-inducing ragers, while the latter also injects a little trip-hop into their sound.

--

XENIA RUBINOS & EL INDIVIDUO - "DIA LIBRE EN EL YANKY"

Xenia Rubinos has released the third in her series of reworkings of songs from her great 2021 album Una Rosa, and this one's a reworking of "Working All the Time" with guest lead vocals from Cuban rapper El Individuo.

--

THE WEDDING PRESENT - "WE INTERRUPT OUR PROGRAMME" & "TELEMARK"

The July installment of The Wedding Present's monthly 24 Songs singles series offers up two corkers: "We Interrupt Our Programme" is classic TWP roaring, poppy indie rock; "Telemark" nears shoegaze territory.

--

WILDER MAKER - "STATIC" FT. V.V. LIGHTBODY

Wilder Maker's Gabriel Birnbaum says this new song from upcoming album Male Models is "during a heatwave in NYC," which we're kinda in right now. "It touches on how violence in our culture tends to simmer under the surface in subtle ways that we overlook until they explode into something really horrific. It's loosely inspired by a friend I had who used to get drunk and bait people into fights that he meant to lose. It features my friend V.V. Lightbody on vocals, an amazing singer and multi-instrumentalist from Chicago whose solo work I’m a huge fan of."

--

HEALING POTPOURRI - "FIREWORKS"

"I started writing this song as an experiment in writing a tune with no 'weird chords' although a major 9 chord ended up sneaking into the chorus," says Simi Sohota who is Healing Potpourri. "I was listening to a lot of Tim Presley's White Fence and Syd Barrett at the time and was inspired by their chord changes. It's about having a very psychedelic experience with my girlfriend Ava at our friend Griffin's house on the 4th of July a few years ago. The song went through many iterations but the idea was to capture feelings of euphoric confusion and awe of beauty. The song itself has weird time signatures and repeats that don't match up but then it all comes together in sort of a neat little pop song. Jason Kick and Sean O'Hagan helped a lot in molding the synth soundscape that defines the song for me. Our friends Morgan and Anna Morel made the video and totally captured the vibe with their video synths, definitely the most fun I've had on a music video shoot." Healing Potpourri's new album Paradise is out August 5 via Run for Cover.

--

GLORILLA - "TOMORROW"

Memphis rapper GloRilla took the rap world by storm with her viral song and video "FNF (Let's Go)," and now she signed to Yo Gotti's CMG label, and you can read more about her label debut "Tomorrow" here.

--

ENUMCLAW - "COWBOY BEPOP"

Enumclaw's debut album Save the Baby is due out in October on Luminelle, and the latest single is "Cowboy Bepop." "Something I've been trying to figure out these past two years is the idea of change and what that can look like and mean," lead vocalist Aramis Johnson says. "At its core, change is what this song is about.. If you could choose, what would you change? There's this line in the movie 'Mid 90’s' and it's like 'at the end of the day you wouldn’t trade your shit for anyone else'. That's what this song is about. At the end of the day the grass is never greener on the other side."

--

MICHELLE BRANCH - "I'M A MAN"

Michelle Branch will follow her 2017 comeback album Hopeless Romantic with a new LP, The Trouble With Fever, in September, and first single "I'm A Man" is a militant, bluesy protest song that tackles women's rights, toxic masculinity, reproductive rights, sexual harassment, and more. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.