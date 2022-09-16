11 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SPARTA - "UNTIL THE KINGDOM COMES"

Sparta's new self-titled album is out next month, and the latest single is "Until The Kingdom Comes," which Jim Ward says "began as an improv bass line in the late night jam with my friend David Garza at the hallowed grounds of Sonic Ranch many years ago- it would cycle through every now and then but never found a home until this record. I found the most sparse guitar worked and set up a bombastic chorus - all edges smoothed and improved by Jeff Goldsmith and his brilliant soundscape. This track definitely benefited from the isolation period of creativity."

--

BLADEE - "DRAIN STORY"

Swedish rapper and producer Bladee announced a new solo album, Spiderr, out September 30 via Year 0001, and shared the video for new single "Drain Story," which was directed by Ecco2k, also of Drain Gang.

--

A-TRAK & CAM'RON - "GHETTO PROPHETS" FT. CONWAY THE MACHINE

A-Trak and Cam'ron will release their collab album U Wasn't There on September 23 and they've just shared this track featuring Conway the Machine. "'Ghetto Prophets’ is Killa Cam at his most cold-hearted," says A-Track. "You can already hear Funk Flex’s bombs over this one.”

--

J​Ó​NSI, SIN FANG, ALEX SOMERS, KJARTAN HOLM - 'SOUNDS OF FISCHER VOL. 1'

These ambient collaborations between J​ó​nsi, Sin Fang, Alex Somers, and Kjartan Holm were originally released as a series of very limited edtiion 7" singles from 2018 - 2022 and have now been collected on this one compilation.

--

A-HA - “YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES”

Norwegian national treasures a-ha will release their 11th album (and first in seven years), True North, on October 21 and here's a very celestial song from it. “'Oh, this world, like a wounded bird…’ We live in increasingly confusing and volatile times, and there are things we often forget to express enough – to each other, to our children, our loved ones, our friends, and the generation growing up," says a-ha’s Magne Furoholmen. "If we want changes for the better, it starts with people who care enough to stand up for their ideals and for the rest of us to support them. I have great hope for the future when I see the courage and conviction of the young. They have it, and so do you. YOU have what it takes!”

--

NOGA EREZ - "NAILS" FT. MISSY ELLIOTT

Noga Erez has shared a new version of her single "Nails" featuring Missy Elliott. "Julie Greenwald at Atlantic is the one who put me on to Noga Erez," Missy says. "I remember when Julie reached out to me about this new signing, who was a fan of mine, and hearing how hyped and excited she was about her. She shared Noga’s ‘End of the Road’ video with me and I was like ‘oh, I like this!’ Noga owns her own lane and has a quirky style like me, so when they sent me ‘Nails’ I hopped on it. I remember listening back to it and reflecting on how both of our styles meshed perfectly! I am always happy to work with talented new artists who aren’t afraid to be uniquely themselves. Noga Erez is definitely one to keep an eye on!"

--

KA - "ASCENSION"

Brooklyn rapper (and firefighter) Ka surprised released TWO new albums today: Languish Arts and Woeful Studies. As he's done with albums in the past, both are currently available only as paid downloads from his website ($20), but he has shared the video for the ethereal "Ascension" from Languish Arts:

--

CHLOE MORIONDO - "CDBABY"

The latest single from Chloe Moriondo's new album SUCKERPUNCH is the dancefloor-ready "Cdbaby." "I can’t wait for ‘Cdbaby’ to be with the world," Chloe says. "She is sweet and vulnerable and sad and special and another sweet step into the SUCKERPUNCH world. I hope you love her!!”

--

HOLY MOTORS - "SUPERSTAR" (BONNIE BRAMLETT & LEON RUSSELL COVER)

Estonian band Holy Motors have covered "Superstar," the song by Bonnie Bramlett and Leon Russell that was a 1971 hit for The Carpenters and has been covered by everyone from Luther Vandross to Sonic Youth. Holy Motors' version is both heavy and ethereal, with the dreamy guitar chords heavy on the whammy bar, and does a great job of reworking the chorus to make it fit with the very vibey arrangement.

--

CARLY RAE JEPSEN - "TALKING TO YOURSELF"

The latest single from Carly Rae Jepsen's anticipated new album The Loneliest Time is "Talking to Yourself." She co-wrote the slick pop track with Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox, and it was produced by Captain Cuts.

--

AL-QASAR - "YA MALAK" FT JELLOW BIAFRA

Paris based Al-Qasar are a Middle Eastern psych rock collective who call their sound "Arabian fuzz" and who just released their debut album Who Are We? The album features a number of guests, including Jello Biafra who provides his instantly recognizable voice to "Ya Malak."

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.