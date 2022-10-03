11 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

TURNOVER - "TEARS OF CHANGE"

Turnover have shared the latest taste of their upcoming album Myself in the Way, and this one finds them leaning into lazy-Sunday psychedelia.

--

SORRY - "CLOSER"

Sorry's anticipated second album, Anywhere But Here, is out on Friday and here's one final preview, a warmly bummed-out track powered by melodic bass. “The lyrics in Closer came quickly in one gulp, it felt as if I was talking through quite a few people that had hurt me and me hurting people too," says the band's Asha Lorenz. "It’s about the person that we are made into sometimes by experiences or desire, and the shame that comes with that. It also is about addiction and the circular spiral of its pattern, rotating and returning. We wanted it to sound like a song from a NYC band in the noughties and the sound developed from there.”

--

HAMMERS OF MISFORTUNE - "DON'T FOLLOW THE LIGHTS"

Hammers of Misfortune have announced a their first album in six years, Overtaker, due December 2, and their triumphant, old school heavy metal style is in fine form on lead single "Don't Follow the Lights."

--

KATIE DEY - THE KRAKEN (EP STREAM)

Katie Dey's new EP features songs adaptated from poems by Alfred Lord Tennyson (the title track), Emily Dickinson ("Her Sweet Weight"), and ee cummings ("When God Lets My Body Be"), as well as new track "Say No to Armageddon" and "Few Hours Later," which appeared on a 2016 Radiating Light compilation.

--

PUNITIVE DAMAGE - "BOTTOM FEEDER"

Punitive Damage, the Vancouver hardcore group led by Regional Justice Center bassist Steph Jerkova, have shared the second taste of upcoming LP This Is The Blackout, and Steph's corroded bark sounds great over this bouncy, classic punk/hardcore backdrop.

--

LOBBY BOXER - "LIFELINE"

If you're excited about the My Chemical Romance reunion, you might dig this new track from Lobby Boxer, whose theatrical post-hardcore kinda sounds like a slightly mathier Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

--

FLEE LORD - "PARDON ME"

The prolific rapper Flee Lord has a new project called Ladies & Gentleman due out this Friday (10/7), and its new Harry Fraud-produced single "Pardon Me" finds him doing what he does best.

--

BREE RUNWAY - "THAT GIRL"

The summer (or now fall) of hip-house continues with a new banger from Bree Runway, produced by Charli XCX collaborator/PC Music affiliate Easyfun.

--

TRAMPLED BY TURTLES - "A LIFETIME TO FIND"

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy produced Trampled By Turtles' new album Alpenglow, and he also wrote their latest single, the rustic, twangy "A Lifetime To Find," which appears on Wilco's 2022 album Cruel Country. "When Trampled by Turtles was in the studio, I had this song but I wasn’t sure it was going to be a Wilco song or not, but I knew with their instrumentation they would do a great job with ‘A Lifetime To Find,’" Tweedy says. "I’m glad it found a place on both of our records."

--

BABEHOVEN - "OFTEN"

“‘Often’ is a song about grief, about holding love for a person I've lost, about trying to let go and find new paths for myself,” says Maya Bon. “This song changed my life when I wrote it and has provided clarity for me in times of chaos. I hope that, through sharing it, others will find in it comfort and clarity, too.” Babehoven's new album Light Moving Time is out October 28.

--

JONAH YANO - "LESLIANNE" (PROD: BADBADNOTGOOD)

Hiroshima-born, Montreal-based singer-songwriter Jonah Yano will release Portrait of a Dog on January 27 via Innovative Leisure. The album was produced by BADBADNOTGOOD and you can get a taste now via the dreamlike, orchestral "leslianne."

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.