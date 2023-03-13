11 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA - "MESHUGGAH"

"It’s so rainy and kinda goth in Portland. I wanted to make a record that was more uplifting," says Chas Bear of recording Unknown Mortal Orchestra's new album in Palm Springs. "I wanted something that was a little more upbeat. If I’m jumping in the pool, it might help to make me feel more upbeat." New album V is out this week.

--

MAGAZINE BEACH - "SUNFLOWER SEED"

DC emo band Magazine Beach are releasing their debut full-length Constant Springtime on April 21 via Take This To Heart Records, and here's the catchy, punchy new single "Sunflower Seed."

--

IMPETUOUS RITUAL - "LECHEROUS MOLESTATION"

Australian death metallers Impetuous Ritual will release new LP Iniquitous Barbarik Synthesis on May 12 via Profound Lore, and here's the gnarly lead single.

--

TECHNOLOGY + TEAMWORK - "YOU SAW SOMETHING IN ME"

Technology + Teamwork, aka the duo of Sarah Jones (Hot Chip, Harry Styles) and Anthony Silvester, will release their debut album We Used to Be Friends this Friday and they've shared one last preview before the whole thing drops. "You Saw Something in Me" bounces with '80s beat and pitched-down vocals.

--

SNOOPER - "WASTE"

Nashville's Snooper are touring around SXSW this week and to promote it just released this new single. It's not uncommon to read reviews where a band is described as "something + something...in a blender" but Snooper actually just sound like a blender. In a good way! Watch your fingers.

--

INITIATE - "THE SURFACE"

California hardcore band Initiate show off a soaring, melodic side on their new single "The Surface." Read more about it here.

--

JOHN ANDREWS & THE YAWNS - "NEVER GO AWAY"

John Andrews, who plays in Quilt, Woods and Cut Worms, will release his second solo album, Love for the Underdog, on April 28 via Woodsist. "Never Go Away" is light and sweet in all the right '70s ways.

--

ALASDAIR ROBERTS - "THE BONNY MOORHEN"

According to Drag City, Alasdair Roberts "The Bonny Moorhen" is a "fond paean to a waterbird whose regal profile compares to none other than Bonnie Prince Charlie, the rebel Scottish king who dared stand up against the redcoats." New album Grief in the Kitchen and Mirth in the Hallis out March 31 via Drag City.

--

ELUVIUM - "VOID MANIFEST" & "CLOCKWORK FABLES"

Eluvium have been releasing songs from new album (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality two at a time and here's the latest pair.

--

FRIKO - “CRIMSON TO CHROME”

Friko are from the same young Chicago scene as Horsegirl and Lifeguard and have just released this single via Fire Talk's Open Tab singles label. “‘Crimson To Chrome’ is one of those songs that feel like they’re at the heart of who we are as a band and the kind of music we try to make. We’re so grateful we could make a video with friends to reflect that and that everyone involved in making this song and video were just extensions of the Friko family."

--

