11 New Songs Out Today

BEYONCÉ - "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" (REMIX ft. KENDRICK LAMAR)

"Freedom" collaborators Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar have teamed up once again, this time on a new remix of Bey's "America Has A Problem." Kendrick kicks off the remix with an ever-changing, tongue-twisting verse, and he sounds great over the song's clubby production.

DEAD HEAT - "ENDLESS TORMENT"

Oxnard crossover thrashers Dead Heat will follow 2021's World At War LP with a new EP, Endless Torment, on July 28 via Triple B/Tankcrimes. The lead single/title track is a perfect example of this band's knack for blending primal hardcore with beastly thrash metal.

KASSA OVERALL - "GOING UP" (ft. LIL B, SHABAZZ PALACES & FRANCIS AND THE LIGHTS)

Kassa Overall's Warp debut Animals comes out this Friday, and here's one more single from it. It features the motley crew of Lil B, Shabazz Palaces, and Francis and the Lights, and it's an appealing six-minute jazz/rap/psych/pop fusion.

MINOR SCIENCE - "WORKAHOL" & "CASHEINE"

Berlin-based electronic musician Minor Science returns with two new euphoric dance tracks, his first new music since his 2020 debut LP Second Language.

MIZMOR - "NO PLACE TO ARRIVE"

Portland, OR blackened doom act Mizmor has announced a new album, Prosaic, and you can read about lead single "No Place To Arrive" here.

JOHANNA SAMUELS - "GOLDEN GATE"

"This song is a true quarantine artifact," Johanna Samuels says of "Golden Gate," the latest single off her new album Bystander. “I was playing and writing frequently in that period and I fell in love with the chords and song structure. I was really blocked when it came to the words that were wanting to come out. I felt very disconnected. I knew I wanted it to have some Dylan Rodrigue life breathed into it. He is one of my all time favorite writers in Los Angeles right now. He wrote the lyrics extremely quickly and wildly enough it was about exactly what I thought it was about: dissociation, numbness and weightlessness in the darkness.”

DURAN DURAN - GIVE IT ALL UP (FEAT. TOVE LO) (EROL ALKAN'S EXTENDED REWORK)

Erol Alkan, who produced Duran Duran's 2021 album Future Past, has shared a special extended mix of their Tove Lo collab "Give it All Up" that he had previously only played at his DJ gigs, along with a "Stripped Vox Rework" that features previousl unheard vocals from Tove Lo. It out just ahead of Duran Duran's 2023 tour.

BONNIE 'PRINCE BILLY' - "BANANAS"

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy has announced a new album, Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, which will be out August 11 via Drag City. The first single off the album is the spare and pretty "Bananas," and you can watch the hand-animated video by Ethan Osman here:

MARC RIBOT'S CERAMIC DOG - "CONNECTION"

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, his indie rock trio with Shahzad Ismaily and Ches Smith, have announced a new album, Connection, which will be out July 14 via Knockwurst Records. This is the title track.

SPINE - "P.O.C."

Kansas City hardcore/powerviolence band Spine have announced their third album Ra​í​ces, which comes out in June via Convulse Records. Read about lead single "P.O.C." here.

